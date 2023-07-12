Central Oregon’s comedy scene is not to be underestimated. By comedian Katy Ipock’s predictions, at least one local comic will have a Netflix special within the next decade.
“I know people get excited for these national headliners to come through and it’s totally understandable, but definitely keep your eye on the local shows and the local talent,” Ipock said.
She said she could throw a dart at the open mic list at Craft Kitchen & Brewery and would be willing to bet money on any one comedian.
Central Oregon’s raunchy aunt
After releasing her first comedy album, “Motoryacht,” last year, Ipock, who describes herself as “Central Oregon’s raunchy aunt,” has dug head-on into the process of writing new material. She recently ended her official residency at Craft Kitchen & Brewery, freeing up her time to do road work across the Pacific Northwest and spend more time with her family.
Working as a stay-at-home mom is what drew her to comedy in the first place, Ipock said. Her son Lucas Michael, 13, was born with autism. She said that taking care of him involved spending a lot of time at home without interacting with other adults using “adult-length sentences.”
“I just needed an outlet,” Ipock said.
As a mom, Ipock was also careful to censor herself, especially when Michael was young.
“It’s nice to get up on stage and not censor myself and say all the colorful metaphors I try not to say around my son,” she said. “I just went on (stage) to be able to say the words I can’t say at home.”
Ipock is headlining Saturday at Craft Kitchen & Brewery with a ball pit comedy show, in which audience members are invited to throw ball pit balls at the comics on stage.
“I like to say we’re throwing a good time,” Ipock said.
“If you love a joke, throw it. If you’re having a good time, throw it and it turns into almost like balls of affirmation.”
More flavors of comedy
Ipock stepped onto Bend’s comedy scene in 2016. At the time, there was a pervading perception the city could only support one comedy show per night, she said.
On stage, Ipock is honest about her body and her personal struggles. As a result of her candidness, she said, audience members have shared that her material has helped them to feel more confident and self-accepting.
Over the last seven years, Ipock noticed “a real democratization of comedy” in Bend, with more leaders stepping up to the plate and offering different flavors of shows. Ipock said she came to realize Bend was home to one of the most talented pools of comedians in the region after performing comedy all over the Pacific Northwest.
Cody Parr takes over at General Duffy’s, Silver Moon
Two new producers have entered the Central Oregon comedy scene — Billy Brant at Bend’s The Capitol and Cody Parr at Redmond’s General Duffy’s Waterhole, according to Ipock.
Parr’s first production with his company Beertown Comedy at General Duffy’s is Thursday with headliner Amanda Arnold. Over the next few months, Parr will host a show at the venue every other week with the Crackin Up Comedy series. As of October, shows will move from Thursday to Friday nights.
Parr said Arnold was his first choice because she’s great with written material and crowd work.
“Her charisma on stage is electrifying, and I thought there would be no better way to set off this Crackin Up Comedy series at General Duffy’s than with her,” Parr said.
Parr is also taking over all comedy productions and open mic at Silver Moon Brewing. His first booked show at Silver Moon Brewing will be Oct. 27 with Comedy Con: A Cosplay Halloween Comedy Night with headliner Adam Pasi.
Pasi was voted Portland’s funniest comedian two years in a row and is a nationally touring headliner, Parr said.
Parr long wanted to plan a cosplay comedy-themed show and figured there would be no better time to host the event than around Halloween. Comedians will dress up as pop-culture characters and perform stand-up comedy as if they were those characters, he said. He envisions Spiderman on stage with Peter Parker, or comics telling jokes as Deadpool, John Wick or Carmen Sandiego.
Parr said Central Oregon is finally receiving recognition among neighboring cities in the Pacific Northwest, the West Coast and East Coast for its wealth of comedic talent.
“Now everybody wants to come to Bend,” he said. “It’s like we put Miracle Grow on the comedy scene and people are just coming out of the woodwork.”
