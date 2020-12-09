Goldsmith chapbook coming in February — Bend poet and Oregon State University-Cascades creative writing professor Jenna Goldsmith's new chapbook, "Suppose the room just got brighter," is available for pre-orders.
Coming in February from Finishing Line Press, the collection of Goldsmith's poetry has earned accolades from authors Julia Johnson and Jennifer Tseng, the latter of whom called the collected poems "effervescent": "even the heavy ones tread lightly as children in a fairy tale, ever alive with bewilderment and curiosity."
To order, visit tinyurl.com/jgldsm. For more on Goldsmith, visit jennagoldsmith.com.
