"Me and Mom at 63," from Bend photographer Nancy Floyd's 2021 collection of self-portraits, "Weathering Time," shows her with her mother in 1984, as well as a 2020 self-portrait at right. Floyd was recently named a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow.
Bend photographer Nancy Floyd is a 2022 Guggenheim Fellow.
On April 7, the Board of Trustees of the John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation awarded Guggenheim Fellowships to 180 scientists, writers, scholars and artists in 51 fields. Floyd was one of 13 winning photographers. All recipients were selected via a rigorous peer review process from among 2,500 applicants.
“Now that the past two years are hopefully behind all of us, it is a special joy to celebrate the Guggenheim Foundation’s new class of Fellows,” Edward Hirsch, president of the Guggenheim Foundation, said in the announcement. “This year marks the Foundation’s 97th annual Fellowship competition. Our long experience tells us what an impact these annual grants will have to change people’s lives."
Floyd is the photographer behind the 2021 book "Weathering Time," a collection of self-portraits and project that began in 1982. She and her husband moved to Bend four years ago after her retirement from Georgia State University, where she taught photography.
Floyd told GO! she read the email from the Foundation three times before she was convinced she'd really won. "Then I had to wait 38 days before I could tell anyone! That was agonizing. However, it was a small price to pay for such a great honor."
"With my involvement in the outdoors as artist, tourist, and backpacker, where I have witnessed both the positive and negative ways that humans impact our national, regional and local parks, I’ve increasingly become interested in our relationships with nature and how my work might contribute to the conversation," Floyd said. "As a Guggenheim Fellow I will embark on a new project, tentatively titled For the Love of Trees. I plan to explore our bonds with trees in Oregon."
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Sign up for GO! text alerts
Let us be your GO!-to guide for event information and the latest entertainment news from Central Oregon’s most experienced arts, music and on-the-scene team. We’ll text up-to-date places to see, happy hour suggestions and what to do directly to you.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Start Your Day with Local News
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.