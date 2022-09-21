For about 12 years, Bend photographer Gary Calicott and his camera have been a presence in Central Oregon’s live music scene, wherein Calicott combined a fondness for seeing live music with his love of photography.
“I went out to a few shows, I met a few people, and I started bringing my camera, just because I like to take pictures,” he said last week. “It kind of all started from there. I started meeting the bands, and meeting people at the venues and all sorts of stuff.”
Out of that, a relationship with local musicians grew into using his photographs in promotional and album materials. After the pandemic derailed live music 21/2 years ago, Calicott continued shooting musicians in his studio.
Some 58 black and white photos of area players will hang at Immersion Brewing during Bend Roots Revival, in a show titled “Portraits of Resilience — Local Artists Thrive in Pandemic Times.”
“The project actually kind of started out a little bit selfishly on my part, because I like to take pictures and I had a space to do it, and nobody to take photos of,” he said. After a while, “I was thinking about these musicians and artists that I hadn’t seen.”
Calicott began making calls and inviting some of the musicians to his studio.
“They came in, and it kind of just grew from there,” he said.
They didn’t just pose statically or without props. In fact, many brought with them to the studio their most prized instruments and other objects of personal importance.
“A couple of the guys brought in guitars their dads gave them,” Calicott said. “One guy who has multiple guitars, I asked him to bring some guitars to the session, he showed up with one. He said it was the only one that mattered, a 1957 Les Paul or something. A couple of women came in and they had bags and bags of props and clothes and things to bring in. One of the guys wore a shirt that his dad gave him that he used to wear while he was playing music.”
Calicott will be on hand at Friday evening’s reception for the show, which hangs through the weekend at Immersion Brewing — right in the thick of the Bend Roots Revival action near the Box Factory.
He was undecided about selling photos from the show.
“For the most part, the project is not for profit. It’s just for fun,” Calicott said. “If there is any profit, then a large portion, if not all of it, is going to go back to Bend Roots.”
