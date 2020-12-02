Over the last 20 years, Bend’s population has nearly doubled, from 52,000 in 2000 to more than 100,000 today. (Official numbers from the 2020 census will begin being released Dec. 31, according to the U.S. Census.) The rapid growth is not exactly news to anyone who’s lived in Bend for, well, almost any length of time, but GO! Magazine decided to reach out to some relative newcomers to hear their reasons for moving to Bend and their impressions of it so far. Our sample size was fairly small, but the biggest surprise was how few complaints any of the folks we spoke to had about Central Oregon. Talk to a newcomer, and you might remember why you fell in love with it in the first place.
The McCubbins
Connor McCubbin represents a certain younger transplant moving to Bend: the tech worker.
“My wife (Abby McCubbin) and I lived in Seattle for the past five years, and we decided to basically take a year off and travel,” Connor said. Their trip began in 2019, and Bend was among their first stops.
“Living in Seattle … everybody had told us we would love it here,” he said. “We were here in the summer, so we got to experience all of the fun stuff, like going to concerts, just being outside, doing all the hikes that are in the area. That solidified our falling in love with the area — all the things that we loved about Seattle, except way more accessible, and you’re not in a huge city. (We) thought of it as a place we might want to live.”
The arrival of COVID-19, while they were in Canada, capped their trip at seven months. The two 29-year-olds decided to head back to Bend, “and we decided to extend our Airbnb to kind of quarantine here,” McCubbin said. “We just kind of went for it. We were in an Airbnb and decided we wanted to stay.”
The two have since bought a home in Northwest Bend.
“Everything kind of worked out perfectly for us. We ended up getting jobs during a pandemic, which was a little stressful, but I think we ended up in a better situation than a lot of other people, so we’re definitely very grateful for that,” McCubbin said.
He found remote work with a Bay Area startup called Zumper, an apartment-hunting service. Abby works locally in marketing for LifeExec, a life management app.
The two haven’t spent a winter here yet, but one of the reasons they chose the area was for winter sports: Connor grew up snowboarding in Colorado and Abby is a beginning skier While living in Seattle, they’d drive 1 to 3 hours in order to ride. Work commutes were closer to 40 minutes to an hour. Now, Abby’s job is 10 minutes away on a bad day.
Along with shorter drive times, Connor McCubbin is also a fan of the lower cost of living and dry weather. September’s wildfire smoke was more intense than any they’d experienced in Seattle, “so that was interesting,” he said. “I think we both had a week period of time where we were like, ‘Oh my god, are we going to have to evacuate our house?’ Other than that, I haven’t found a ton I don’t like about living here.”
Making new friends locally has proven challenging, McCubbin said, although that could partly be due to the quarantine. A skateboarder as well as snowboarder, he’s met a few friendly people at Ponderosa Skatepark, he said.
“A lot of people when I go to the skatepark are very open and welcoming, so I’ve met a lot of people that way,” he said. “In terms of meeting a niche of friends, like a group of friends, has been a little bit difficult. I think the pandemic makes it harder, but it’s always weird whenever you move anywhere. In general, people in Bend are much friendlier than people in Seattle. You go anywhere, everyone’s very open and welcoming and wanting to talk to you. … Everyone’s always willing to give us recommendations of what to do.”
The Vedellis
Jonathan Vedelli moved to Bend one year ago this week, starting a new position at the High Desert Museum as its chief financial and operations officer. His family — wife Nicole and their son, Jordan, 19, and daughter, Kylie, 15 — followed this past summer, after the kids wrapped up their school year in the family’s former home of Hawaii.
That means Jonathan has experienced a Bend winter, albeit a relatively mild one, and the rest of the Vedellis have not.
“This is their first round,” he said last week. “They were for four days in March at spring break. They were going to be here for a week and a half, but then COVID hit and they shortened their trip and got back on a plane before Hawaii locked up.”
They’re not too worried about the cold weather ahead, Nicole said.
“We had visited about five years ago, when we decided we would come check out Bend, to bring the kids to have a snowy Christmas,” she said. “It just ended up where we were supposed to go to Portland for several days, check out Bend for just a couple of days, check out the coast, check out the wineries. We ended up staying in Bend the whole entire time.”
Nicole grew up on Oahu and mostly lived on the Big Island since 1995, where she met Jonathan. He is from the mainland. After graduating from college, he visited Maui for a two-week vacation that turned into four years and later moved to the Big Island, where he met Nicole.
And there, they stayed except for a five-year stretch when they lived in North Carolina.
“It’s a great place,” he said. “With Nicole’s family being from Hawaii … she was anxious to get back.”
They lived on the Big Island for about 15 years after that.
“Hawaii is an amazing place,” Jon said. “Nicole has roots there, so it will probably always be our home, but I think everyone’s on the spectrum of either comfortable and you seek comfort, or you’re an adventurer and you seek new adventures. … We were just getting to a point in life where we were wrestling with ‘this is comfortable and nice and we like it here, but there’s a lot more out there.’ Once we discovered Bend, it was just kind of at the top of the list if we were going to take that adventure.”
When things began to line up in their professional and personal lives, including Jordan getting accepted to Stanford University, “We just decided, let’s go do the adventure thing,” Jonathan said.
“Overall, looking at the timing, with him going to college, we thought … why don’t we all come over and be on this side of the ocean.”
Jordan was fine with the move, but it was a little tougher for Kylie, who now attends Skyline High School in Bend.
“She just got really good at surfing right before she was leaving (Hawaii),” Jonathan said. Upon moving to Bend, “She took to river surfing right away. We hiked up the mountain this weekend and went snowboarding for the first time. She’s (skateboarding) beyond what I would’ve ever imagined six months ago.”
“Yesterday, she and I were driving to look at a beat-up old car as her 16th is approaching, and she was talking about a conversation she had with another friend, who also moved away, and they were saying how they just recently arrived at the point where they were like, ‘Yeah, this is a good thing,’” Jonathan said.
Nicole, who now works as a manager at Athleta, said their move happened so quickly that she was surprised how much housing prices have increased since their visit several years back.
Added Jon, “Yeah, Hawaii’s expensive, and we were expecting, ‘Well, one thing about leaving Hawaii is the housing won’t be as bad.’ You’re still paying a heck of a lot of money for an average house.”
Like the McCubbins, they find people in Bend very friendly, though new friendships are harder to form due to the pandemic.
“Sometimes I tell Jon I think people are actually nicer here than they are in Hawaii,” she said.
The Smithymans
Retirees John and Jeane Smithyman came to Bend in May. The two had rented out their Marin County home with the intention of spending a year in Mexico, but when COVID-19 prevented that plan from happening, they decided to visit Bend for 10 days.
“And then we decided to (make it) 30 days. Then we got six months, and now we bought a place,” John said, laughing. “I sold my house.”
The couple spent much of the past eight years traveling the U.S. and world, including Bali, Thailand, Bolivia, Spain, France, Germany and many other locales. Though they have plans to travel more, they now consider Bend home.
“We bought a place (near) Pioneer Park, one of the condos. One of the things we like about it is we can pack up and go, if and when,” he said. “We love it (here). When we first got here, we really weren’t looking to go anyplace permanently. As I said, we’ve been all over the place, all over the world.
“Everywhere we go, right, we kind of have this standing repartee. I’d say, ‘I could totally live here,’ and she points out all the things about it that we couldn’t live with. We come up here and I say, ‘I could totally live here,’ and she didn’t have a thing to say.”
At that time, they were living on Columbia Street on Bend’s west side, and found Bend very walkable and — surprise — “the people were so awfully nice,” John said.
“It’s a great city to get around in. There’s a lot to do. We love being outside. We love hiking and walking, and there’s all that to do here,” he said. “There’s not a thing I could think of that I would change.”
