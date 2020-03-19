Sunriver country rock singer-songwriter Cheyenne West was having her busiest spring ever for shows.
That started to change last week when Gov. Kate Brown announced a ban on all events of more than 250 people for the next four weeks to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. That ban has since tightened to events of 25 or more people.
“I’ve spent so much time booking these; my schedule’s more full than it ever has been — or it was,” West said. “And just in the next four weeks of cancellations, that’s eight shows canceled. It might not be a lot of money to some, but to me it’s my living.”
West has relied on income from her live music performances throughout Oregon for the last 10 years. The cancellations are a “tremendous loss,” she said. She’s a regular at Bend venues such as Silver Moon Brewing, has released two studio albums and was close to finishing her third before the COVID-19-related event bans hit.
“It all costs money; it all takes a lot of time,” West said. “In the studio, you have countless hours of mixing and production and time spent by musicians and producers. And it costs to have — for production, to purchase the CDs, that’s not a cheap feat at all. This is pretty desperate times right now.”
The day the music stopped
West is one of many full-time Central Oregon musicians who saw their main source of income dry up in a matter of days as shows canceled and venues closed. As cancellations beyond the four-week event ban roll in, musicians are looking at ways to combat the lack of work.
Folk, rock and bluegrass singer-songwriter Pete Kartsounes, who has been based in Bend since 2017, has lost every source of income he had. Most of his touring gigs have been canceled through May, as well as a teaching gig at the Northwest Songwriter Soiree Retreat in Washington in March. He’s concerned that the most lucrative gigs — summer festivals — could start canceling too.
“That’s the thing, is we make our money when we are out touring,” he said. “And if we’re at home, we make a couple (of) bucks here and there; we make a little bit of money at these local shows. But a lot of the money that comes in comes from the other stuff that I do: the house concerts, the festivals and the camps that I teach at — that’s my bread-and-butter, and that just all got pulled out from under me within a day. Literally I was taking a hike on the river and messages were coming in left and right saying, ‘We’re so sorry to inform you …’”
Going live online
Faced with that, Kartsounes decided to live stream a performance from his home March 14. Streaming shows from major artists such as Neil Young, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Dropkick Murphys and many more have popped up nationwide as similar event bans and other precautionary measures for COVID-19 take hold across the country.
Kartsounes played for two hours in a live stream show he dubbed The Stuck at Home Show. He’s continued to live stream shows every night since, with anywhere between 60 and 80 viewers tuning in and tipping him anywhere from $1 to $20 via his Paypal and Venmo accounts.
On Tuesday, he teamed up with fellow full-time, local musician Eric Leadbetter for another live stream from Kartsounes’ house. He plans to continue and possibly introduce theme nights — he mentioned shows dedicated to Neil Young, Pearl Jam and The Grateful Dead — as well as more covers and audience requests.
“I think people are really receptive to like, ‘Hey, look, we’re just sitting,’” Kartsounes said. “Like yesterday there were people having dinner and watching my set, and they tip. … I’m surprised that people have been so generous. I’m just counting my blessings in full gratitude that I can do the music thing. Everybody needs music at this time, so I have a job that you can utilize the internet and bring the music to people sitting right at their house. So thank God for that.”
A streaming festival
Kartsounes is one of many taking to the internet airwaves to broadcast shows. After The Shining Dimes and The Woodsmen show was canceled at The Brown Owl on March 14, The Woodsmen teamed up with fellow local group Larkspur Stand for a live stream concert that night.
The two bands swapped songs in Larkspur Stand frontman Jake Soto’s jam room in Bend. They ended up making about $45 via tips on Venmo, according to Jeshua Marshall, bassist for The Woodsmen and also a member of Larry and His Flask, Guardian of the Underdog, Hot Club of Bend and other groups.
Marshall also makes his living primarily through his music. He also books the musicians at The Brown Owl.
“I think musicians and people in the music industry are super just wondering what the hell is going to happen,” he said, “because we already are living pretty much gig to gig, as most people are aware. Once a whole month or more — an uncertain amount of gigs are canceled, it really puts all of us full-time musicians in a critical spot as we figure out how to survive now.”
While the tips from live streaming won’t make up for the gigs, it’s something, and Soto is looking to organize that even more. He has plans to use a live stream to raise funds for MusiCares, a charity that provides health care and other financial assistance to musicians and music industry workers in times of need. He also wants to host a live stream festival featuring local musicians.
“Right now I’m fortunate enough that my job allows me to help,” Soto said. “I’m going to be OK through all this as this goes on, and so I feel like I love the music community here and I hate to see my fellow musicians suffer like this. The best thing I can do is try and organize something to maybe pull some funds together and divvy them out between Central Oregon musicians.”
Studio streams
Kartsounes and Soto streamed their shows via their phones (in the case of The Woodsmen and Larkspur Stand, multiple phones). But higher quality options are starting to pop up too, such as a stream from Grange Recorders in Sisters on March 14 featuring songwriters Erin Cole-Baker and Micah Peterson.
The two musicians were scheduled to play a Whippoorwill Songwriter Series concert at The Commons on March 14. When that canceled, Whippoorwill founder Erik Fossmo reached out to Grange Recorders owner Keith Banning.
“I’ve been working with Eric Fossmo of The Whippoorwill for years now and hosting top quality online concerts for viewers at home is something that seemed a logical extension of what we’ve already been doing,” Banning said via email.
The next show from Grange Recorders will stream live on Facebook at 7 p.m. Friday and feature Bend country/folk duo Alicia Viani and Mark Karwan. Donations will benefit the artists and Thrive Central Oregon, which helps connect Central Oregon families with needed services and assistance.
Peterson, known for his work as Second Son, doesn’t work full-time as a musician. Still, he’s had three shows cancel in March, and said he would like to see more live streaming shows at Grange Recorders.
“It’s definitely sparked a new idea that maybe it would just be a good way to reach people and give people something to do while everybody’s feeling banished to their homes,” he said.
Cole-Baker, who spent much of last year touring around the U.S. with her family in an RV, moved back to Bend from New Zealand about a month ago. She works full-time as a musician and mother to two girls, while her husband also works.
“We’re trying to settle in and then all of a sudden, wow. I mean, it’s crazy for everybody,” she said. “A lot up in the air, like what’s gonna happen? But it was crazy to do the streaming online concert because none of us had done one before. We were all a bit like, ‘Whoa, this is kind of weird, but here we go.’”
Other ways to help
Tipping during streaming shows has emerged as the most high-profile way to help musicians hurting from COVID-19. Fans can also purchase music or downloads from local artists. Some Bend musicians, including art rock band The Color Study and Viani, had album-release shows planned in April that have since canceled.
West set up an online fundraiser through Facebook to help support herself. She also plans to live stream her first show via her Facebook page on Thursday evening with her guitarist. Fans can tip or donate through Cash App or through Facebook Pay via Messenger.
“Be compassionate to the ones who are asking for help,” West said. “Don’t ask too many questions because we’re all struggling and we need to all be in this together. Anything helps, honestly. And for the venues that have closed up that are still doing takeout and to-go orders, utilize that if you can, if you’re able, because these businesses are going to need all the support they can get as well. These businesses are the ones (that) keep me employed, and it’s very important that they’re taken care of as well.”
