Volcanic Theatre Pub will get some recognition during this week's Independent Venue Week. The nonprofit Live Music Society features the venue in the first episode of their video series "American Road Trip," which debuted Wednesday.

The Live Music Society is dedicated to supporting small, independent music venues around the country, and the series features recipients of LMS's Small Music Venue Grant, supporting businesses affected by Covid-19. Volcanic Theatre Pub was among the recipients earlier this year.

VTP owner Derek Sitter appears in the short video, discussing the venue’s history and the importance of independent venues. String band Hot Buttered Rum also performs in the short video. Find it at youtu.be/2Kt1zSJFt4w.

