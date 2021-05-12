After the state moved Deschutes County to High Risk status last week, back from the Extreme Risk category of the week prior, GO! Magazine checked in with venues and museums to see how they’re weathering this dizzying pandemic ride — and their outlook on the summer season ahead.
When you talk to these directors and managers about events and venues, just how normal of a summer they anticipate seeing — the kinds of events and their capacity — is still up in the air, thanks to the clingy presence of COVID-19. With Gov. Kate Brown’s recent promise of returning to normalcy should 70 percent of adults in Oregon get at least the first vaccination jab — counties can apply to have restrictions lifted once that number is 65 percent — we are tantalizingly close to one fun summer.
As the optimist Lloyd Christmas once famously said, “So you’re telling me there’s a chance.”
Les Schwab Amphitheater
There is perhaps no other venue in Deschutes County as closely linked to outdoor fun as Les Schwab Amphitheater in the Old Mill District of Bend. The venue’s director, Marney Smith, was hard at work trying to navigate the immediate concert season when she spoke to GO! on Tuesday.
Typically, concert planning is done about nine to 18 months ahead of the concert season, Smith said.
“We’re working on 2022 right now, at the same time we’re doing the fire-sale 2021 planning,” she said with a chuckle. Les Schwab is moving forward with a number of concerts in the offing for August and beyond, including Rebelution on Aug. 12, Dierks Bentley on Aug. 15, Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 8 and Lord Huron on Sept. 26.
That’s happening without measurements assuring that they’ll be able to proceed.
“The short answer is we’ve been virtually begging the state for metrics, but to no avail,” Smith said. “The closest we’ve been able to get on the current school of thought as to what the state has planned (was) basically a webinar that they invited us to with the Oregon Health Authority that we thought was going to be a meeting with them. They’re just not able to give us any sort of long-term look ahead.”
“We as a music industry across the state closed voluntarily at the beginning of this because it wasn’t safe, and nobody has any intention of trying to reopen unsafely. But without any specific directions, what we’re doing is making some leaps of faith,” Smith said.
Based on the known science and what information is available from the state of Oregon, the Les Schwab Amphitheater was planning to release a public service announcement connecting the dots of vaccination rates to decreased infection and hospitalization rates.
“Vaccination rates are causing those two things to go down, so we created a PSA … that is encouraging fans to understand the connection between their willingness to get vaccinated and our ability to throw the parties that they want to go to,’ Smith said. “It’s not political, at all, it’s ‘Hey, this is is going to be the safe way for all of us to get back to work, and to get back to normal. We are also planning that a full four months after the vaccination has been readily available to adults 16 and older, those that are going to get vaccinated will have done so by Aug. 12, which is our first scheduled concert.”
Employees and vendors will be required to wear masks, but Smith wasn’t sure yet if the concertgoing public will be required to wear masks or have proof of vaccination.
“My personal opinion is that will keep honest people honest,” she said. “Our intention is to open safely. So if the state is requiring that guests be vaccinated, we will put those measures in place.”
Tower and other halls
Over at the Tower Theatre, they’re keeping an eye on safety as well, said Ray Solley, executive director of the Tower Theatre Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the historical downtown Bend performing arts hall.
“The safety of our audiences, staff and performers remains the Tower’s priority. During the past 12 months, we diligently implemented the recommended protocols for indoor entertainment facilities, from mandatory masks and distancing to enhancing sanitization and ventilation,” Solley said. “It is increasingly frustrating that after successfully staging safe social experiences for Central Oregonians, venues including the Tower continue to be hindered by arbitrary distancing requirements and changing capacity limits. We stand ready — and eager — to reopen and welcome everyone who’s ready to safely enjoy live performances again.”
At Volcanic Theatre Pub on Bend’s west side, “Summer is looking more promising to host events at some capacity safely. However, I will not produce shows in High Risk. Moderate will be locals and weekends only. But perhaps by July we will have regional touring artists come through with hopes at being at full capacity come fall,” owner Derek Sitter said, adding, “I must note that I’ve seen this movie before, and I won’t be surprised if none of this happens.”
The Midtown Ballroom and the Domino Room won’t be seeing any shows for the next few months, according to owner Jim Dickey, who said, “I am hoping to start live events again at the end of August or beginning of September. We are just waiting for it to be safe for our patrons.”
Museums
High Desert Museum patrons have been very understanding of safety measures and changing procedures to remain in accordance with the state’s guidelines.
“Museum visitors are the best,” said Dana Whitelaw, executive director of the museum. “We’ve had to be pretty nimble, sometimes with a day’s notice of some kind of changing guidelines.”
It’s a relief being back at High Risk, she said. “When we were in Extreme, we could only have six people inside the museum — a total of six, which is just kind of heartbreaking.”
State guidelines for museum occupancy were also amended last week, Whitelaw said. Rather than a flat figure, the total number of visitors it can hold at any given time is now based on a percentage of its maximum occupancy when the risk level is Low, Moderate or High, rather than a flat figure. Museums, like theaters, can have 25% of max occupancy, or 50 people, whichever number is smaller.
“Now, throughout the day, we can see several hundred people,” Whitelaw said. “We’ve been advocating, a lot, to have the maximum occupancy moved to a percentage model.”
That makes a lot of sense when you consider that the High Desert Museum is an airy, 100,000-square-foot building.
“By design, we have open spaces and plenty of room to roam. That’s the museum experience as designed,” she said, “to give people space.”
For the past several months, the museum has advised visitors to take advantage of its timed-entry ticketing, and that system is still in place, Whitelaw said.
“People can definitely go online and reserve a timed ticket, but walk-ins are much more feasible with the new guidelines,” Whitelaw said. “With this new occupancy limit, walk-ins will most likely have no problem, which is great.”
During the past year, Deschutes Historical Museum staff created a new exhibit dedicated to pandemics past, and when risk levels necessitated the museum’s closure, staff kept busy anyway, said executive director Kelly Cannon-Miller.
It turns out that a certain percentage of people stuck at home quarantining used their time to tackle genealogy projects and helping with those is something the museum always does as part of its work.
“That research-archives portion of us was still very much open and being actively used,” Cannon-Miller said.
While fielding such questions is always part of the museum’s work, the changes in state rules for occupancy should mean being able to stay open more often.
“Every Extreme risk before this we have had to close. We were in the category of you just straight-up close,” she said. “We (now) fall in the category of we’re allowed to have six people per 500 square feet.”
Its Idaho Avenue home is three stories, and each of its galleries being between 500- and 600-square feet, “we kind of got lucky with the math on that,” she said, laughing.
Roundabout Books
Roundabout Books owner Cassie Clemans is feeling optimistic about hosting live events again — in 2022, anyway. The beloved bookstore’s several book clubs, which include Current Fiction, Nonfiction, Mystery and Classics, as well as its author events are still Zooming right along.
“Currently, our book clubs are NOT meeting in person. We are still only hosting virtual book clubs and author events,” Clemans told GO! “To be honest, I’m getting this question a lot lately as many of our book clubs are starting to express curiosity about when they can meet in person again.”
Clemans is considering an after-hours meeting for the shop’s book clubs come fall. However, not everyone wants to do that yet, she said.
Since Roundabout’s clubs are open to the public, “I feel I need to be very careful about when we open those back up to in-person. Possibly January 2022 if I don’t make the switch in September/October.”
As for in-store events tied to book promotion, “many authors just still do not want to return to in person events as it’s a lot of people in one room,” Clemans said. “I don’t even think I’m ready to have a store full of people sitting shoulder to shoulder in a small space. I expect we’ll address the return in-person author events in 2022.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.