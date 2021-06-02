Terry Healey, of Bend, will be among the fortunate celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day this Sunday. He was just 20 when he received a cancer diagnosis that resulted in major facial disfigurement at 21, followed by some 30 reconstructive surgeries — a detour in life he could not have anticipated. Today, Healey, 56, is a successful tech sales and marketing strategy consultant. He’s also the author of “At Face Value: My Triumph Over a Disfiguring Cancer” and a motivational speaker who strives to help others rebuild their confidence after facing adversity.
In high school, Healey was a handsome and popular young man, a basketball player and track and cross-country runner who was chosen homecoming prince.
“I talk a lot about living life on easy street, getting good grades, being an athlete, being a homecoming prince, and then suddenly, everything changed,” he said.
The moment his life began to change came at the University of California-Berkeley, when he arrived at the first bump in the road — or rather, a bump in his nose. Friends began telling him his nostril appeared to be flared.
“The fact that it was pushing my right nostril out, and flaring my nostril, that was kind of the signal from other people — I didn’t notice it myself — but from other people saying, ‘Hey, is everything all right? Your nostril’s flaring out,’” Healey said.
He detected a bump, and when it didn’t go away on its own, Healey visited a doctor, who assured him it was probably a pimple. But when the “pimple” didn’t go away after three weeks, his doctor suggested a biopsy. Most of the tumor was removed during the biopsy, after which it took five weeks to get a diagnosis.
“I was shaking in my boots, wondering what the heck’s going on,” he said. “Biopsies take just a matter of days, normally.”
Healey learned he had a malignant maxillary tumor, a fibrosarcoma, a type of cancer that can form in bones, muscle and connective tissue.
“They’re really rare,” Healey said. “They’re only about half of 1% of cancers. … They often form in bones, and because of that, they progress. They’re very aggressive. So people don’t know they have it, and they’re wreaking havoc underneath the surface. … Where it typically forms is arms, legs, hips, and it almost never occurs in the head or neck.”
And when sarcomas are found in the limbs, the solution is often to amputate, Healey said.
“My doctor, once I got to know him. He said there is one way we could treat this, and the best way, which would be to cut your head off. Then we’d know we’d get it, but we can’t do that, and so we’ll do the next best thing.”
Disfiguring surgery
He underwent an initial surgery to remove any remaining cancerous cells, which required only sutures. Six months later, the cancer recurred aggressively, and Healey’s cheek began to tingle. His doctor prescribed another surgery.
“My doctor warned that I might lose part of my nose, but his main concern was saving my life,” Healey has written about his experience. “I suppose I was too young to contemplate dying, but the notion of disfigurement was devastating. I awoke from surgery to find that he had removed not only half my nose but also half of my upper lip, muscle and bone from my right cheek, the shelf of my eye, six teeth, and part of my hard palate.”
“My doctor told me that they’d get me back to who I was before,” Healey said. “Whether that was bad information or the wrong way to handle a patient, I think the fact that I had hope kept me in the game. … I was ignorant, right? I was young, I was ignorant, and I was invincible, so I thought, ‘Everything’s going to be fine. They’ll get me right back to where I was.’”
They did not. He had his first few reconstructive procedures at University of California-San Francisco.
“My doctor said, ‘The most problematic part of this patient is his nose,’” Healey said. “That’s where he noticed the disfigurement. The problem was, I’d lost the whole foundation behind my nose.”
Despite the surgical efforts to fix his nose, Healey’s lip began to pull up, his eye drooped and his nose pulled to the right.
“All this additional disfigurement was happening right underneath our eyes,” Healey said.
In hindsight, a larger game plan among specialists would have helped.
“All these doctors were pretty amazing, but it just kind of goes to show you, at that time, how the medical community operated. They were very much in silos,” Healey said. “If they had built the foundation in my face, nothing would’ve pulled like it did, and then they could’ve done the reconstruction. Instead, I spent a year and a half working on my nose. And then suddenly, you look at yourself, and you go, ‘Holy cow, I’m disfigured in so many other areas now.’”
Beginning to heal
After six procedures in all, his nasal reconstructive doctor finally referred him to a craniofacial specialist at University of California-Los Angeles.
By then, he was in his mid-20s. His psyche was battered, and he was deeply insecure about his appearance. But he’d soon reach a turning point, one of many that have helped him in life, he said.
This one was “the spark that alerted me to the fact that reconstruction wasn’t going to solve my underlying problems,” he said.
It came courtesy of a soon-to-be ex-girlfriend who could no longer deal with his insecurity. “My physical appearance wasn’t an issue to her, and I believed her, right? Because she pursued me,” he said. “Here’s this beautiful woman who had the world by the tail, and I kept wondering, why the hell are you with me? … That’s a turn-off for anybody.”
Healey set to work on self-acceptance and rebuilding himself on the inside.
It was the beginning of a journey that took him to other turning points, such as going to support groups, who gave feedback and truths he couldn’t get from family and friends, who tended to focus on positives. Support groups gave him critical outside views.
The work led him to begin moving his life forward, and to begin trying to help others mired in their own struggles through his book and his public speaking.
“I realized that I actually had an inspirational story to tell,” Healey said. “They thought their situation was so terrible, and when they heard mine, they would be like, ‘Well maybe mine is not so bad. If he could get through it, I can get through it.’”
