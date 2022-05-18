As a former barista, I missed the skillfully crafted latte art when coffeeshops switched to paper cups during the pandemic. The pattern in the paper cup wasn’t the same, especially at the drive-thru coffeeshops, where the cup was delivered with the plastic lid already secure.
It was convenient, of course, but gone was the wow factor of collecting a latte from the bar and taking a moment to drink in the artful design.
The Commons Cafe and Taproom, formerly known as Crow’s Feet Commons, evolved in 2019 from one hub into two: The Commons Cafe & Taproom, and Crow’s Feet: A Mountain Collective. The former is a coffeeshop and community hub just off of Wall Street, and the latter a shop for bike, ski and snowboard equipment in NorthWest Crossing.
A sign outside of The Commons Cafe & Taproom advertised one of the specials, a mushroom latte ($4.50 to $5.50). The menu described it as adaptogenic (a natural aid to the body’s response to stress and anxiety), and the barista described it as having a subtle chocolate flavor from cocoa nibs. It was steamed with reishi and maitake mushrooms along with chicory, dandelion and licorice roots.
After taking a moment to admire the art on top, I took a sip. It didn’t taste like mushrooms. There were no strong flavors cutting through the steamed milk, but it was soothing to sip on.
Maybe next time, I’ll pay the additional $1.50 to add espresso.
From the selection of locally baked food and snacks, I chose a gluten-free bacon breakfast sandwich from Sparrow Bakery with bacon, provolone and arugula aioli ($8.50). It was served warm with an egg inside and was a perfect complement to the latte.
Service
The barista kindly greeted me the moment I walked up to the counter. Not long after I found a place to sit, she called out my drink order and the sandwich followed not long afterward.
Atmosphere
The coffeeshop sits inside the historic Rademacher house, which was built in 1904. The floors creaked as I circled the order counter in the middle of the cafe.
A striking view of Mirror Pond and tranquil ambience makes for a lovely environment to work remotely during the workweek. The Commons also hosts open mic nights, spoken word and concerts.
Janay Wright is a Features Reporter at The Bend Bulletin. She worked in the non-profit field for five years before her love of words drew her to journalism in 2021. She spends most of her time trying to keep up with her puppy, an Alaskan Husky mix.
