Rain PHP Hat Color.jpg

EDM artist Phutureprimitive returns to Bend Saturday night to promote his new album, "Mind's Eye," which dropped in February.

 Submitted photo

The tour that will bring Bay Area electronic musician Phutureprimitive back to Central Oregon Saturday night is themed around his new album "Mind's Eye," which was released in February.

I listened to it, and I thought it was a cool, cosmic collision between snappy house beats, grimy dubstep low-end, soulful vocal clips and sumptuous synthesizers that sound like they've been smeared across a never-ending sky.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.