The tour that will bring Bay Area electronic musician Phutureprimitive back to Central Oregon Saturday night is themed around his new album "Mind's Eye," which was released in February.
I listened to it, and I thought it was a cool, cosmic collision between snappy house beats, grimy dubstep low-end, soulful vocal clips and sumptuous synthesizers that sound like they've been smeared across a never-ending sky.
But sometimes as a writer, you've got to step aside and let the artist describe what they do. Such is the case with Phutureprimitive, whose bio says:
"Phutureprimitive’s music is best described as dripping wet love drops of nasty mind melting sonic bliss. Lush melodies drift across intricate rhythms, groove heavy beats and warm, fuzzy bass lines. Often exploring a dark and dense palette, there is also a profound sense of tranquility and beauty, engaging the listener into hypnotic movement and often escalating into a full-on kinetic experience. Shimmering with cinematic qualities, his music ultimately speaks to the body, mind and soul."
Sounds about right! This is electronic dance music with big dreams and a pounding heart.
Phutureprimitive, with EYEMC and BassMint: 10 p.m. Saturday, $25, Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend, midtownballroom.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
