Bend Design 2020 — Bend Design 2020 begins Monday, offering three days of virtual presentations, discussions, music, film and more. Presented by ScaleHouse and designed to energize and encourage improvement in the quality of life in our communities through creative thinking and action, Bend Design offers talks with experts from a variety of disciplines. It is open to designers, artists and other creatives — anyone curious about how creative design can help shape humanity's collective future in turbulent times.
“These are tumultuous times yet they open up new opportunities for conversation, creativity, and positive change,'' said René Mitchell, Scalehouse executive director and co-producer of Bend Design. “Our programming continues to look at how design can shape and change our future for good."
Cost of a Bend Design Pass is $100, $50 for students (plus fees). For more information and to register, visit scalehouse.org/benddesign.
