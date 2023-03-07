Bend A Cappella Festival, which features competition, coaching, workshops and more for high school and college vocal groups, is among past recipients of a Bend Cultural Tourism Fund grant. This year's application process is open through April 7.
The Bend Cultural Tourism Fund is now accepting applications for its annual grant program, which supports organizations and efforts to bring visitors to Bend during the shoulder season and winter months, diversify cultural offerings and enhance Bend's quality of life. The application period is open through April 7.
Visit Bend funds the BCTF using 7.5 to 10% of the organization’s total annual public funding received from the city of Bend. Past recipients include Deschutes Public Library’s Author! Author! series, a nordic skiing exhibit at the Deschutes Historical Museum and the Bend A Cappella Festival. The program awarded cultural institutions $319,500 in 2021 and $400,000 in 2022.
On March 16, BCTF will take part in Conversations with Funder, an annual event described as “speed dating” for arts and culture grant seekers. For more information and to apply, visit culture.visitbend.com.
