The local Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter in Bend is seeking new members, including present members of SAR who have moved to Central Oregon and are unaware of the existence of a SAR chapter in Central Oregon
SAR was founded in 1889 to promote patriotism and to preserve and teach America's history to future generations. It is one of the largest male-lineage organizations in the United States and overseas with more than 33,000 members. The SAR is organized in 50 state-level societies and more than 500 local chapters as well as several international societies.
Prominent members have included 16 U.S. presidents and many U.S. senators, representatives, as well as foreign dignitaries as Sir Winston Churchill and Kings Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI of Spain.
Any male, 18 years old or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible to become a member. An applicant must be able to document his lineage back to an American patriot, who served in some capacity during the period from April 19, 1775, to Sept. 3, 1783, two years after the Battle of Yorktown. That last major battle and the decisive engagement of the war was fought at Yorktown, Va., on Oct. 19, 1781.
All members of the High Desert Chapter of SAR are descended from ancestors who provided assistance in some manner to winning the American Revolution. The High Desert Chapter is an active participant in parades, memorials, and the granting of citizen and scholastic awards. The chapter also promotes respect for history, democratic values and the defense of freedom. The goals of the SAR are to promote the ideals and principles of liberty, envisioned by the constitution’s founding fathers.
The increasing interest in family history and ancestry has encouraged many to discover their “roots”, which often connect them to a patriot ancestor who served in some capacity during the American Revolution. SAR Chapter members can and will assist applicants in establishing lineages to patriot ancestors or guide them to a variety of resources, such as the Bend Genealogical Society Library, where they can explore their families' histories.
For further information, call 541-460-1827 or 480-365-8202.
