The local Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) chapter in Bend is seeking new members, including present members of SAR who have moved to Central Oregon and are unaware of the existence of a SAR chapter in Central Oregon

SAR was founded in 1889 to promote patriotism and to preserve and teach America's history to future generations. It is one of the largest male-lineage organizations in the United States and overseas with more than 33,000 members. The SAR is organized in 50 state-level societies and more than 500 local chapters as well as several international societies.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.