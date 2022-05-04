Bend Burlesque will join forces with the band Superball for an evening of “bell-bottom rock” at 7 p.m. Friday at the Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., in downtown Bend.
According to Bend Burlesque’s Mehama Kaupp, dancing at the Tower is something the troupe has wanted to do from its inception.
“It’s absolutely been a long-time goal. It would be amazing to have our hometown fans show up at the theater,” Kaupp said. “It’s such a different venue than what we are used to, and it’s really exciting to push ourselves to perform at such a large venue and with some amazing musicians!”
The evening begins with a rock set by Superball, followed by a second set with the dancers performing.
“We’ll do our typical burlesque, risqué, and sexy acts; just to some rockin’ live music, so it’s certainly only for mature (18+) audience members,” Kaupp explained. “It’s going to be a night of fun and we have some audience participation planned too, we’re used to being so close to our audience so we’re going to have to improvise a bit.”
