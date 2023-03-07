Bend Burlesque Co.

Bend Burlesque Co. will perform its "Ides of March" show at the High desert Music Hall on Friday.

 Submitted photo

With the Ides of March fast approaching, Bend Burlesque Co. is set to perform their sweet, sexy and sultry revenge acts at the High Desert Music Hall at 8 p.m. Friday.

The talented and diverse performers of Bend Burlesque Co. have been captivating audiences in Central Oregon and beyond for several years. After a short break, they’re back to celebrate in the payback-time themed show “The Ides of March.”

