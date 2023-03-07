With the Ides of March fast approaching, Bend Burlesque Co. is set to perform their sweet, sexy and sultry revenge acts at the High Desert Music Hall at 8 p.m. Friday.
The talented and diverse performers of Bend Burlesque Co. have been captivating audiences in Central Oregon and beyond for several years. After a short break, they’re back to celebrate in the payback-time themed show “The Ides of March.”
“It’s time to come out of the winter shell and have some fun,” reads the event description.
The show will feature a variety of acts, from sultry and sensual dances to sexy singers. Each member of the group will bring their own unique act and style to the stage, making for a dynamic and entertaining performance.
“It’s a little all over the place, which is great because I think the audience really loves seeing a variety of stuff,” said Cat Clementine, a member of Bend Burlesque Co. and the producer of the upcoming show.
The theme comes from the historic
Roman event turned holiday, when
Julius Caesar was famously assassinated by a close group of senators in the middle of March.
“We were talking about some themes, but we had already done them, or it felt like a pretty standard theme,” Clementine said. “So the Ides of March, you know, since it’s another holiday in March, we decided to kind of go around that and then just do revenge or villain stories through our acts. So yeah, it should be pretty fun, and all of us ladies are pretty sassy, so I think we can accomplish that.”
Tickets are available for purchase online at Bendticket.com. General admission tickets are priced at $20 for first-come-first-served seating, and VIP five-top table tickets are available for $150 in the front row.
Don’t miss this opportunity to see Bend Burlesque Co. in action this Friday in Redmond.
