There’s a new lifestyle beverage that has been growing in prominence in recent years, sharing space with the beer industry and capitalizing on the surging demand for sparkling waters — hop water. It’s a non-alcoholic, low- or zero-calorie carbonated water infused with hops.

The trend follows in the model of LaCroix, Topo Chico and similar seltzer-based beverages, highlighting a sparkling water industry that has exploded in popularity over the past decade. A 2021 report by Grand View Research revealed that it was a nearly $30 billion dollar industry in 2020, projected to grow more than 12% per year through 2028.

Jon Abernathy is a beer writer and blogger and launched The Brew Site (https://www.thebrewsite.com) in 2004. He can be reached at jon@thebrewsite.com.

