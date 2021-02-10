Bend Brewing Company recently announced its beer plans for 2021, which includes an expansion of its canned beer lineup that promises a new can release each month. Naturally, this expanded lineup includes several new beers, one of which is out now — Urgent Fury India Red Ale, the first in the brewery’s High Desert Hop series showcasing hops throughout the year.
American brewers love to tinker with the IPA style, and India red ale (IRA), sometimes also simply referred to as “red IPA,” is one of the older variations. As you might guess from the name, it is essentially based on IPA with the coloring and malt flavors of a red or amber ale. The key is in the hops and malt balance, bringing more of the caramel malt flavors of an amber ale forward while still maintaining the drying finish and hoppiness of an IPA.
It can be tricky to get that balance just right, and in the case of Urgent Fury, it was the “culmination of over a year’s development to craft a beer showcasing malt and hops equally,” according to the press release. I contacted head brewer Zach Beckwith to learn more about this process.
“We did probably six different iterations before settling on what the beer currently is,” he wrote via email. “I always look at a new beer as a minimum of four batches to get the beer close to where we want it and then make slight tweaks from there.”
Urgent Fury was brewed with German Caramunich and CaraRed malts, specialty drum-roasted malts that contribute amber and red colors as well as biscuit and caramel characteristics. The hop bill features Citra, Amarillo, Simcoe, and Cascade hops, selected for the tropical fruit and citrus qualities they exhibit as a complement to the malts.
“With Urgent Fury, we took a little longer getting the hopping right,” said Beckwith. “We started with wanting the hops to contrast the malt character so we went with more piney, old school hopping but the bitterness was too much and the hops were still muted by the malt so we tried the opposite approach and decided to lean into the malt character with fruitier hops, which is how Citra got into the mix.”
It has 6.6% alcohol by volume and 70 IBUs and is a deep amber color that is nearly brown. Hops dominate the aromatics with a mix of pine and tropical fruits, reminding me of passion fruit, sweet citrus, and mango or papaya, along with a resiny pine pitch character. There’s also some sweet “dark toast” malt aroma that offers up some raisin and toffee.
The flavor tilts toward the hops with an herbal and dried floral hop bitterness balancing dark bread crust and toasted granola, with some pine bough at the back. It’s a soft bitterness that complements the malt well; imagine pumpernickel or similar dark bread with caraway seed, a drizzle of caramel syrup, and spicy greens with a bitter citrus pith hoppiness.
“We design all our beers, especially hop forward beers, with malt balance in mind,” Beckwith said. “Whereas the trend has been for brewers to use more pilsner malt in their IPAs, we tend to use UK base malts to add malt depth that we can layer hops on top of so when the hop character begins to fade you still have a great beer underneath.”
I found Urgent Fury to meet this expectation with a welcome bit of malt chewiness, while still providing ample hop bitterness and character.
If you’re looking to compare and contrast with other examples of the style, Boneyard Beer recently canned its Skunkape IRA, which leans into classic American hops for grapefruit and pine flavors. It’s 6.2% alcohol by volume, with 40 IBUs.
Immersion Brewing Company’s Ring the Alarm highlights caramel malt aromas and flavors, with a dank citrus hoppiness; it’s 6.9% ABV and 50 IBUs. And Oblivion Brewing Company offers Road Ryder IRA, lighter in body with toffee malts and earthy hops, with 5.9% ABV and 38 IBUs.
Urgent Fury IRA will be available through the end of the month in cans and on draft, and then in March, Spot Market IPA will take its place. It’s a good opportunity to sample a fresh take on the India red ale style.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.