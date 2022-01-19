Bend Brewing Co. recently partnered with Newport Avenue Market to brew up a special beer, Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout, which hit the market in December. It’s the second collaboration between the two businesses; Not Your Usual IPA was released last March.
Newport Avenue Market’s beer and wine manager Robert McCarthy and Bend Brewing’s lead brewer Ryan Blasquez came up with the idea for the Stout. I reached out to both companies to find out more about it.
“The way this collaboration (came about) was Ryan said I sold a lot of the barrel-aged (beer) that they did last time,” McCarthy said via email. “We talked about (another) barrel-aged beer. We were thinking a winter ale or something for the wintertime.”
“We thought that seasonally a big stout would work well in December and it would be a good counterbalance to the IPA,” said Bend Brewing head brewer Zach Beckwith.
It’s a blend of barrel-aged strong stouts, with a final strength of 10.8 percent alcohol by volume. “The blend consists of about 60% Barrel-Aged Export Stout and 40% Imperial Stout, which itself was a 50/50 blend of 1-year-old and fresh Imperial Stout,” Beckwith said.
They took it a step further and added Honduras Estrella Lenca coffee from Bohemian Roastery, a local small-batch roaster. Founded by Jeff and Shelley Akers in 2017, they take a different approach than many other commercial roasters.
“We use food grade hardwoods to roast in a unique roaster we built ourselves,” said Jeff Akers via email. “The fire doesn’t impart a smokiness to the coffee flavor as the beans are off-gassing as they roast. The heat is moister than forced hot air, petroleum-based roasters. Acidity is lessened and the full flavors of the beans come through.”
“We had worked with Bohemian previously using their Sumatra in our Canadian Coldfront Imperial Smoked Coffee Porter,” said Beckwith, “and were really happy with the results so when we approached them about this new collaboration they were excited to join in.”
I asked Beckwith how they selected the coffee from Bohemian.
“Whenever I work with a coffee roaster I generally trust their input as they know their coffee better than anyone,” he said. “We had a meeting where we tasted through barrels and during that process Jeff and Shelley suggested the Honduran in place of the Sumatra. I usually use darker roasts in bigger stouts and love Sumatra but didn’t want to lean too far in the roast direction that the beer already had so the Honduran was suggested to add more chocolate notes and depth to the finished flavor profile.”
“We chose the Honduras Estrella Lenca because it added a natural complementary sweetness and spiciness to BBC barrel aged beer. With notes of butterscotch and allspice, Honduras is one of our customers’ favorites,” Akers said.
The coffee flavors come through strongly in the finished beer, and letting the beer warm up is key, according to McCarthy. I found that letting the glass gradually warm for 10 minutes allowed the aromas and flavors to open up, similar to letting red wine breathe before drinking.
Coffee is the initial impression, and the aroma is full of big bold notes of freshly roasted coffee beans, along with dark chocolate and cocoa for a rich mocha nose. I also found dark caramel, molasses, dates, and even a bit of hoisin sauce. Mellow estery notes of bourbon and vanilla follow and dovetail into chocolate covered espresso beans.
On the palate, the coffee is an intense espresso flavor with a warming splash of whiskey. Fudge brownies, gently charred wood, and dark malts are complementary to the coffee beans, with rich, deep flavors of caramel, chocolate syrup, and bread pudding made with burnt toast all coming forward.
Not Your Usual Barrel-Aged Stout is available exclusively at Bend Brewing and at Newport Avenue Market, as well as the affiliated Oliver Lemon’s stores in Terrebonne and Sisters.
I asked if future collaborations were in the works. “We have talked (about doing) another IPA. We just have to sit down with the BBC team and talk about it again,” McCarthy said. Beckwith agreed: “We’ve been really blown away by the response to both releases, so I would say the chances of it becoming a recurring collaboration are pretty good.”
