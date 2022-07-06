Each June, McMenamins Thompson Brewery & Public House in Salem hosts its Barley Cup Brewfest, inviting brewers from other McMenamins locations to bring a specialty beer to showcase. Attendees sample the various brews and vote on their favorites in a tasters’ choice competition; the brewer who brewed the winning beer takes home the coveted Barley Cup award.
This year’s winning beer was created by brewer Vance Wirtz from Bend’s Old St. Francis School, a fruit ale named Black Beary Temptation. Based on the beer’s description, I might call it a “pastry” or “smoothie” fruit ale in a similar vein to pastry stouts and sours; in addition to blackberry, Wirtz also added marshmallow and lactose (milk sugar).
With such an unexpected combination (especially marshmallow) I wanted to find out more, and asked Wirtz about the inspiration for the beer.
“I just wanted to do something that was sort of on the same wavelength as those beers from a style perspective, but without the hassle of incorporating hundreds of pounds of fruit puree,” he said via email. “The idea started as trying to create a shake-like beer on nitro, and then evolved into trying to create a beer that tastes like someone melted a fruity marshmallow into a pint glass.”
He started with a base recipe including wheat and oats, which can help build body without feeling too heavy on the tongue. The fruit is from Oregon Fruit Products, which offers aseptic ready-to-brew purees. “Super convenient and easy to blend into (the) brite (tank) before we keg the beer,” he said.
Wirtz was coy about how marshmallow was added, keeping his process a secret and open to speculation.
Black Beary Temptation is served on nitro at the pub, which further enhances the body and creamy mouthfeel of this dessert-like beer. “I thought serving it on nitro might imitate a similar feeling on the palate as some of these smoothie beers that are on the market,” said Wirtz.
I recently picked up a growler to try it.
It has a murky, lavender-violet color from the berries, with a lusciously creamy head of foam, and the aroma is full of berries and marshmallow candies. The sweet, vanilla character reminded me of Peeps candies, or perhaps the marshmallows in Lucky Charms cereal, with blackberry jam or syrup.
The flavor features mellow blackberry puree with more marshmallow candy that amps up the sweetness to just this side of cloying. There’s a prickle of tartness from the fruit, with some fresh-berry earthiness, a bit like pie filling. The marshmallow and lactose together give this unusual ale a finishing impression of vanilla and meringue.
It’s interesting and different, without the tart acidity you’d find in a similar sour style, or residual hop bitterness from an IPA variant. As with brews of this type, the main challenge is balance.
“I would say the only real challenge we had was trying to dial in the right amount of fruit, marshmallow, and lactose to get the desired result,” Wirtz said. “These beers are really similar to a cocktail in the sense that you want all these individual flavors to come through without one dominating the other.”
Based on what I tasted, I’d say he struck the right chord, and drinkers at the Barley Cup Brewfest agreed.
It’s currently on tap at the main pub at the Old St. Francis School, so you can judge for yourself.
If you miss out on drinking Black Beary Temptation, Wirtz has another brew coming up soon with a similar approach.
“We just kegged up a sour with a ton of fruit, lactose, and marshmallow that should be on tap fairly soon,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.