For a decade or so, St. Patrick’s Day was like Christmas for Five Pint Mary.
The Bend-based band’s music is a particularly upbeat and party-friendly brand of Irish-influenced rock music, including traditional tunes. On March 17, they could always be found playing a celebration somewhere, most often McMenamins Old St. Francis School.
In March 2020, of course, COVID-19 had just arrived in Central Oregon and eliminated the usual St. Patrick’s Day parties. Then last year, Five Pint Mary was planning to play informally at McMenamins, roving around the property and playing for whoever would listen.
Four days before, however, the band’s leader and co-founder, Michael Holmes, died at the age of 63.
“His heart just stopped,” said his wife, Sarah Holmes. “He didn’t have any health problems that we were aware of. It was such a shock.”
When Michael died, Five Pint Mary was about 75% finished recording a new album, said Sarah, who co-founded the band with her husband in 2010. After a period of stunned heartbreak and mourning, she and the other four remaining members of Five Pint Mary — Rick Havern on banjo, Matt Gwinup on mandolin and cajon, Tyler Cranor on bass and the Holmes’ son, Evan Holmes, on violin — decided they had to finish it. For Michael.
The album is called “Kings & Queens Be Damned,” and it was recorded between the end of 2019 and early 2022 at Central Oregon Recording in Bend. It features 12 sprightly, string-driven tracks, including cover songs, traditionals and a handful of Michael Holmes’ originals, plus a gorgeous closing number called “Requiem (A Song for Michael).” The Holmes’ daughter, Wynona, also sings on some songs.
The album will stand as a final chapter in the recorded history of Five Pint Mary, as the group is calling it a day after playing one last St. Patrick’s Day celebration at McMenamins. Cranor is moving away from Central Oregon, Sarah Holmes said, and the time feels right to sunset the band.
“Even though it’s bittersweet, we are ending on a good note,” she said. “We feel fortunate that we were able to finish this CD and release it on the one-year anniversary of Michael’s death, and that our final gig will be on St. Patrick’s Day at McMenamins, who have been so good to us over so many years.”
She continued: “Lots of bands just sort of peter out after a while, or they break up for various reasons. And we’ve had a great run. We’ve played hundreds of shows and we’ve gotten to play with our son and we’ve just had a really great time. It’s just been an amazing thing.”
While Five Pint Mary will end, the other five members — and the band’s fans — will carry the memory and the legacy of Michael Holmes far into the future, Sarah Holmes said.
“He lived his life fully right up to the very last day. And he absolutely loved our band so much. He loved these guys,” she said. “He was a wonderful leader and everyone looked up to him. We miss him every day.”
A truly wonderful band that has brought much joy to Bend music lovers.
