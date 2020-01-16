If you notice a strange smell coming out of Volcanic Theatre Pub on Saturday, not to worry: It’s just teen spirit. Night of the ’90s will bring a blur of even flows, cannonballs and 100% fun to the venue, as seven local bands — AM Clouds, The Color Study, Cosmonautical, Natty Red, Night Channels, Wild Bells and Weez-It — tackle their favorite songs from the alt-rock era. All proceeds from the $10 tickets will go to local musician Andy Jacobs (of The Color Study, Natty Red, Night Channels and new Bend Beatles cover band Magical Mystery Four), who broke his leg last year while playing a show and faces hefty medical bills. Don’t stay under the bridge this weekend; come out and rage against the machine for a good cause.

Night of the ’90s featuring AM Clouds, The Color Study, Cosmonautical, Natty Red, Night Channels, Wild Bells, Weez-It: 8 p.m. Saturday; $10 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.