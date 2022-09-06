StealHead

StealHead will perform at a party in honor of nurses Friday at Worthy Brewing in Bend.

 Erica Swantek Photography

For many years, the local rock band StealHead has played the Dirksen Derby, an annual snowboard race at Mt. Bachelor that has raised more than $250,000 for charities and individuals since 2007.

Now, StealHead’s Patrick Mayer has a new cause in mind: recognizing nurses at St. Charles Health System for their hard work and dedication — over the past two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also in general. Long-term, he said, he hopes to help narrow the nurse deficit in Central Oregon by raising money to try to address the housing crisis in the region.

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

