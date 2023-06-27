Company Grand has a reputation as one of the finest party bands in Bend. Which is a good reputation to have in a town that seemingly has more than its fair share of parties.
This nine-piece funk-rock 'n' R&B band played its first gig at a 2014 Halloween party, established itself as the backing band for Bend Burlesque Co.'s sensual spectacles, and has played a slew of Mardi Gras, New Year's Eve, summer solstice and "Why not? It's a weekend night!" celebrations over the past few years.
But Company Grand's self-titled 2020 album proved the band is more than just a good time, flexing its artistic chops by "(treading) timeless territory with its old-school sound and subversive commentary on life, love and politics," wrote Bulletin music critic Brian McElhiney at the time.
Now, Lucas James, Haley Jordan and company are back with their sophomore effort, "Let It Rain," a 13-track powder keg of high-energy funk-rock, vibrant horn parts, powerhouse vocals, danceable rhythms and old-school vibes. It was recorded primarily as a full band in early 2022 with Matthew Fletcher and Scott Baber at Central Oregon Recording, with a goal of capturing Company Grand's irresistible live sound as much as possible.
Rounding out the band are Tyler Cranor (bass), Conner Bennett (guitar), Patrick Ondrozeck (drums/keys), Meshem Jackson (drums/percussion), Keemun Senff (trumpet), Dan Flagg (trombone) and Steve Prazak (sax/flute). Together, that big ol' bunch of buds will celebrate the release of "Let It Rain" with — you guessed it — a party on Saturday night at Volcanic Theater Pub.
Company Grand, with Johnny Bourbon: 8 p.m. Saturday, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend, volcanictheatre.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
