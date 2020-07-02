Bend author Beth Alvarado took home an Oregon Book Award last week for her 2019 essay collection “Anxious Attachments.” One of five finalists for the Sarah Winnemucca Award for Creative Nonfiction, Alvarado was tuned into Oregon Public Broadcasting Radio on June 22 when she learned she’d won.
“I had really convinced myself that someone else was going to win,” she said last week, laughing. “So I almost didn’t listen.”
Alvarado has been teaching creative writing for 30 years. For the first 25 years, she taught at the University of Arizona in her former home of Tucson. For the past five, she’s taught as part of Oregon State University-Cascades’ low-residency master of fine arts creative writing program. Had she not heard the news of her win via OPB, she likely would have learned the news quickly. Soon after the announcement, she began to receive congratulations from colleagues and former students.
Alvarado moved to Bend in September 2016, after living in Tucson since the age of 14.
“I met my husband there. He was a native. He was like a fourth- or fifth-generation Arizonan. So, deep roots,” she said. “I don’t miss Arizona, but I miss Tucson.”
OSU-Cascades’ program being low-residency means that students and faculty need not live in Central Oregon.
“I didn’t have to move here to teach for the program, but I moved here,” she said. The death of her husband in 2013 contributed to her decision to move to Bend.
“Otherwise, I would probably still live in Tucson,” she said. “But my daughter moved here, and so I started coming up in the summers to get away from Tucson, and I liked it.”
In the time since she moved to Bend, her daughter gave birth to twins, now age 3.
The 14 essays in “Anxious Attachments” were written over a 20-year period. They are “mostly about the things that happened during the 40 years I was married. It was not about my marriage. I mean, it’s kind of funny, because my husband’s like this minor character in most of the essays, and then he dies and becomes a major character,” Alvarado said, laughing. “But you know how that is. … Even though you love someone, when you live with them, they might get a line of dialogue.”
As a whole, the essays “are about the tension between the personal and the social, or the personal and the political,” she said. In one piece, she explores water contamination in Tucson that contributed to her husband’s death. Another piece concerns wildfires here in Central Oregon.
“It’s about the wildfires that summer of the eclipse,” she said. At that time, her twin grandchildren were just eight months old. “We were really worried that we might have to evacuate with these two babies, and how far can I carry a baby? They’re called ‘Anxious Attachments.’ They begin in this moment of anxiety. When you’re anxious about something, you try to find out more about it, just to see if you really should be anxious.”
The fall will see the release of a collection of linked short stories, “Jillian in the Borderlands.” Its setting is Arizona and northern Mexico, where Jillian Guzmán travels with her mother, Jillian communicating via pictures she draws rather than words.
Alvarado describes the book as magical realism: “They’re fabulist, and all these strange things happen,” she said.
At the book’s start, Jillian is only 9, “but by the end, she’s a young woman who’s had twins,” Alvarado said. And yes, the birth of her twin grandchildren inspired her to go that direction.
“Your life just seeps into your work, whether it’s fiction or nonfiction. Why make my protagonist pregnant with only one child when she could have two?” she said.
The stories were written over a 10-year period, which means their creation overlapped with the writing of the essays in “Anxious Attachments.”
The writing of the stories “was kind of an experiment when it began, but it just kept going,” Alvarado said. “I would get really tired of writing about reality in the essays. Then I would think, ‘Well, what can you do in fiction that you can’t do in an essay?’ Because otherwise, why write fiction, right?’”
“Jillian in the Borderlands” was inspired in part by the passing of Arizona’s Senate Bill 1070, and similar bills in other states that it inspired.
“It was the law where they could just pull people over if they thought they weren’t citizens,” she said. “I started writing it then, and by the time I’m finishing it, they’re incarcerating children at the border and dividing families. … It’s not the point of the book, but it kind of traces what’s happening at the border over those 10 years, between enacting that law and the current situation of children being separated from their parents and held in detention camps.”
Alvarado has plans to do a local reading from “Jillian in the Borderlands” in the fall alongside two graduates of OSU-Cascades’ MFA program, Irene Cooper and Tiffany D. Cates, who also have new books dropping in the months ahead.
Alvarado teaches fiction and nonfiction writing in the MFA program, depending upon where she’s needed. Under normal circumstances, the students work on their writing remotely, convening twice a year in Bend for two-week residencies with faculty in June and November. However, last month’s residency took place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The online teaching was fine because they’re small classes, so you can do it online. But what’s missing is the community aspect of it. You know, the talking about books over dinner, or the talking about writing problems over dinner, or on walks, those kinds of informal things, I missed,” she said.
“The thing that’s really wonderful about this program — besides that the teachers are really talented, and they’re really wonderful — but they’re really committed to their students, and they’re really committed to social justice,” she said.
She also likes that the MFA program emphasizes process over product, she said.
“We’re much more interested in teaching the students how to be writers, and how to be good readers, because then they can continue to teach themselves once they leave,” she said.
