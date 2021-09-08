Bend artist Anne Gibson is a newly minted member of Tumalo Art Co., the artist-run gallery in the Old Mill District of Bend. She’s also the featured artist for the month, where several of her water-related works opened last week in “Up the Falling Waters.”
Gibson has a knack for capturing on canvas the essence of some of her favorite places, including Paulina and Tumalo creeks.
“I do tend to paint a lot of water,” Gibson said. And like a stream’s eventual path to the ocean, she “took this long, circuitous route” to arrive where she is in her art career, she said.
“I’m one of these people that wanted to go to art school right from the very beginning, but was told, ‘Oh no, no, you have to get a well-rounded liberal arts education,” she said.
Her own artistic pursuit “was something that was always on the periphery,” Gibson said.
In college, just as she had in high school, she took as many studio art classes as her schedule allowed. Post-college, she worked in an art museum and as a graphic designer.
“I did a lot of work with museums, publishing exhibition catalogs and such like that when I was still back East,” she said. In the mid-’90s, when she moved to Bend and began raising a family, she worked as a freelance graphic designer.
“This community is much more about advertising and marketing than about graphic design. Like, you don’t get to hang out and design books and exhibition catalogs,” she said. “That wasn’t as appealing to me, but I did it because I needed to make money.”
She took a little time off from work, and began taking art classes again, some with Bend Art Center.
“That got me into exploring color more than I ever had before,” she said. “Here, you need color to explore.”
After her father passed away, she inherited the set of acrylic paints he’d been using since after he retired, and began taking studio art classes with now-retired Bill Hoppe at Central Oregon Community College.
“That was just a major coup for me. He’s an awesome human being and teacher,” she said.
An outdoor enthusiast, Gibson works from experience and photographs from hikes at Tumalo Creek, Paulina Creek and other locations. In her works, she attempts to evoke a certain mood, she said.
“What I try to do with these paintings is to capture more about what it feels like, like if you hang out with any of these paintings, can you get that relaxation, or that sense of living in the moment. Appreciation of what we have all around us here — it’s incredible.”
