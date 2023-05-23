It’s late May, which means it’s about time for Bend’s Hayden Home Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive) to come to life for its summer concert season. This year, the venue along the Deschutes River has 51 concerts planned between now and Sept. 14.
First up is one for the guitar aficionados as blues-rock giant and ultra-skilled player Kenny Wayne Shepherd brings his Backroads Blues Festival to town. An extension of his “10 Days Out: Blues from the Backroads” film and album project, the festival features Shepherd alongside blues legends like Bobby Rush, King Solomon Hicks and fellow guitar hero Joe Bonamassa. That's a lot of blues! 6 p.m. Saturday, doors open 4:30 p.m., $45 and up.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
