GO! took inspiration from writers and editors Ellen Santasiero and Irene Cooper's "Placed: An Encyclopedia of Central Oregon, Vol. I" (see story page XX) for this listicle, but because this is a newspaper, we made it more of a dictionary, although dictionaries have useful definitions. At any rate, we present to you this alphabet of Central Oregon.
A is for Alpenglow, when the mountains are at their most glorious
B is for Blinker, which drivers are required to use when exiting roundabouts
C is for Cycle Pub, whose cheering riders make sober drivers cringe
D is for Dispensary, when you have a need for weed
E is for Evergreens, whose year-round greenery keeps us sane in winter
F is for Firepits at every brewery
G is for Goodies, whose waffle cone scent wafts through downtown
H is for Hosmer Lake, where to go if you want to paddle
I is for Ice skating at the Pavillion, because Shevlin Pond doesn't freeze anymore
J is for JC's Bar & Grill and its giant Jenga
K is for Kombucha, a fermented beverage made in Bend
L is for Les Schwab, whose tires keep us rolling and namesake amphitheater keeps us rocking
M is for Meissner Sno-park, for making fresh tracks in the corduroy
N is for Night Sky, which may not be as dark as it used to be, but it still beats Portland.
O is for Ocean Roll, Sparrow's popular pastry
P is for Puffy jacket — are you really from Bend if you don't have a puffy in your Subie?
Q is for Quiznos, the sando chain a surprising number of GO! staffers still miss
R is for Roundabouts, those plentiful traffic circles at the intersection of art and, well, intersections
S is for Shevlin Park, possibly the greatest city park in existence
T is for Tumalo Falls, gorgeous any time of year
U is for Unless you're a tourist, you don't float the river
V is for volcanoes, which we ski on and shoot fireworks off of
W is for weather, we have all of it, sometimes all in the same day
X is for XC, or cross-country mountain biking, which explains all the bikes atop cars here
Y is for "WHY did you move here?"
Z is for 'Za, as everyone has their favorite place for a slice
