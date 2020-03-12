Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals are coming back to Bend.
The blues/folk/soul/rock hybrid will perform June 28 as part of the Clear Summer Nights concert series at the Athletic Club of Bend. Opener Mendeleyev will kick off the show at 7 p.m. This is the first Clear Summer Nights announcement for the season.
Tickets cost $49 plus fees for general admission or $98 plus fees for dinner tickets, and are on sale now at newportavemarket.com or in-person at Newport Avenue Market. Doors open at 5 p.m. June 28 for dinner ticket holders.
Harper and his band last played Bend at Les Schwab Amphitheater in 2016. Since then, he’s released 2018’s “No Mercy in This Land,” a collaboration album with blues harmonica player Charlie Musselwhite.
Visit clearsummernights.com for more information.
