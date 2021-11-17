The holidays are upon us, and from Thanksgiving through the end of the year, it is in many ways the season of feasting.
Holiday baking, special meals, leftovers, gift baskets—for many of us, food is an important part of what makes this time of the year special.
It’s also a great time to stock the beer fridge, and I like to have an assortment of beers on hand to accommodate a range of gastronomic situations.
IPAs are ubiquitous and versatile, and can pair well with a variety of meals. You’ll have no trouble finding them for the holidays, so instead, here are my suggestions for five additional styles to consider having on hand for the season.
Saison
In my opinion, it’s hard to find a better all-around style for pairing with food than saison. This Belgian farmhouse ale style can exhibit a range of characteristics, with a common thread of having pronounced yeast character for fruity, spicy qualities, a crisp, dry finish, and often unusual grain and spice additions for extra complexity.
Not surprisingly, these are qualities that complement a wide variety of foods and courses, from salad to dessert. Locally brewed saisons tend to be limited specialties, but Spider City Brewing Company offers Saison Farmhouse Ale in its regular rotation. 10 Barrel Brewing Company is currently pouring Barbe Rouge Saison, and GoodLife Brewing Company offers its Reserve Saison aged in French Pinot Noir oak barrels.
Barrel-aged beer
This is perhaps a bit of a cheat because “barrel aged” encompasses a broad spectrum of possibilities, from strong, dessert-like brews aged in spirit barrels to sour or wild ales aged in large foeders, and everything in between. These are terrific “special occasion” beers to share, and can pair amazingly well with a variety of dishes, depending on the style and the wood used.
Many breweries offer up barrel-aged specialties, and anything from The Ale Apothecary would be a great starting point, particularly to pair with savory foods. Immersion Brewing Company recently released Speakeasy, an amber ale aged in whiskey barrels, which should complement rich dishes.
For desserts and nightcaps, consider Bourbon Barrel-Aged TenPine Chocolate Porter from Three Creeks Brewing Company, Tough Love Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout from Crux Fermentation Project, or any of the Wood Series beers from Sunriver Brewing Company.
Dark(er) lager
Craft pilsners and light lagers are nearly as common as IPAs these days, and are excellent all-purpose options. However, I find the malt complexity of darker lagers to offer a great interplay with hearty main dishes and spicier foods. From amber-tinged Vienna lagers and Märzens through black lagers, bocks, and Baltic porters, there are a number of local possibilities.
Among the amber options, Initiative Brewing Company offers Oh Bother, brewed with honey, Immersion has Leaf Raker Vienna Lager, and Wild Ride Brewing Company offers Schnitts & Giggles Oktoberfest. On the darker side, Worthy Brewing Company recently tapped a black lager with its Double Black Diamond, and don’t overlook Spider City’s Black Lava Sea Salt Baltic Porter to pair with smoked meats.
Cider/Gluten-free
Not everyone wants, or is able to drink beer all the time, and cider presents an excellent alternative, particularly for gluten-free drinkers. There is a wide range of options when choosing cider, which make it versatile with a variety of foods. Sweet ciders pair naturally with desserts, rich meats, and balance acidic or spicy dishes well, for instance. Drier ciders are terrific with cheeses, seafood, creamy pastas, and so on.
Local cideries offer a great selection to choose among. For desserts as well as appetizers, Avid Cider Company’s flagship Blackberry Currant Apple is a great choice. Tumalo Cider Company’s classic Dry Apple works as an all-around cider, while Mandarin Juniper from Bend Cider Company works with savory main courses. And Coastal Cranberry from Legend NW Cider Company is a great fit for the holidays.
Winter warmer
With winter just around the corner, you really can’t go wrong with a classic Northwest winter warmer. These ales are malty and rich, warming, with a balance of spicy hops that drink well with most dishes, and particularly baked goods. Start with the classic of the style, Jubelale from Deschutes Brewery, and check out Waist Deep Winter Ale from Bend Brewing Company and Slippery Slope Winter Ale from Cascade Lakes Brewing Company.
Other good choices include Kris Kringle from McMenamins, 10 Barrel’s Pray for Snow, and Sunriver’s Shred Head Winter Ale to help see you through the season.
