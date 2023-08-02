The coming week at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend) is like a conveyor belt serving up alt-rock and indie-rock faves over the past 30 years. Someone out there is going to all five of these, probably:

Thursday night brings the Summer Odyssey tour headlined by the French pop-rock band Phoenix and genre-bending giant Beck, who visits the venue for his fourth time. They've released a collaborative song together and taken promo photos together, so they'll probably perform together, too, in addition to playing their own sets. Sir Chloe and the great Jenny Lewis open. 5 p.m., doors open 4 p.m. $99.

Main_Credit Nathan Thoen.jpeg

Michael Franti
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.