The coming week at Hayden Homes Amphitheater (344 SW Shevlin Hixon Drive, Bend) is like a conveyor belt serving up alt-rock and indie-rock faves over the past 30 years. Someone out there is going to all five of these, probably:
Thursday night brings the Summer Odyssey tour headlined by the French pop-rock band Phoenix and genre-bending giant Beck, who visits the venue for his fourth time. They've released a collaborative song together and taken promo photos together, so they'll probably perform together, too, in addition to playing their own sets. Sir Chloe and the great Jenny Lewis open. 5 p.m., doors open 4 p.m. $99.
On Friday, the surprisingly enduring band Cake returns to town, bringing with them funky alt-rock hits like "Never There," "The Distance" and "Short Skirt/Long Jacket." I'm not a big fan, but a lot of people seem to be. Good for them! 8 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. $49.50.
On Saturday, the amphitheater will host pop-reggae happy guy Michael Franti & Spearhead for approximately the 7,000th time. He fits into this story because he was in the politically charged industrial hip-hop group The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy in the early '90s. Talk about a lifetime ago! SOJA opens. 5:30 p.m., doors open 4:30 p.m. $45.
Then on Sunday, one of the great electric guitar bands of the past few decades, Smashing Pumpkins, will stop at the Hay Ho for the first time ever. If you're like me and you spent your senior year of high school driving around town blasting "Siamese Dream," then you're probably excited about that. Fellow alt-rock hit-makers Stone Temple Pilots will open, along with Rival Sons. 5:30 p.m., doors open 4:30 p.m. $89.
Last but not least, we move into the 21st century on Wednesday, Aug. 9 with two bands that approach indie-folk music from different directions. Father John Misty is the highly literate, ultra-ironic alter ego of singer-songwriter Josh Tillman, while The Head and the Heart is an ultra-earnest band from Seattle that specializes in soaring, shout-along choruses. Miya Folick opens. 6 p.m., doors open 5 p.m. $60.50.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
Rediscover Oregon is a new streaming television channel highlighting all the great things to do and places to visit in Oregon. From Astoria and the coast to Pendleton and eastern Oregon. From downtown Portland to downtown Bend, from the Willamette Valley to southern Oregon and beyond.
Rediscover Oregon includes locally produced videos by local content creators. From Oregon escapes, to tips on places to hike and play, where to eat or find wine or cities to explore. Rediscover Oregon is your destination for those wanting to get out and enjoy everything Oregon has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.