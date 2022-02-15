It has been nearly two decades since Zoe Jakes, David Satori and Tommy Cappel found each other via the fertile Bay Area music scene, and 15 years since the three musical kindred spirits formed their globally inspired electro-funk ‘n’ belly dance band, Beats Antique.
Reached by phone on her way to a gig in San Francisco, Jakes said she couldn’t have imagined the group lasting this long, much less having the amount of success Beats Antique has enjoyed.
“So many things were happening in my life. I was touring with other groups. I was already traveling around the world with a dance company,” she said in between offering navigational help to whoever was driving the car. “Really, we were a bunch of hard-working artists who were kind of in the right place at the right time with the right people. Magic happened and we all got pulled along for the ride.”
And what a ride it has been. Since 2007, Beats Antique has released seven full-length studio albums, each packed with the band’s unique and groovy sound, which may best be described by its own Bandcamp profile: “a masterful merge of modern technology, live instrumentation and seductive performance, built of brass bands and glitch, string quartets and dubstep.” Along the way, the band has attracted a sizable following, thanks in large part to its entrancing live show, which is heavy, kinetic and soulful, with Jakes’ choreography front and center.
Now, the trio is returning to Bend on Sunday and touting the beginning of a new era for Beats Antique. In December, the band released a new song called “Surges,” and Jakes said a new album is coming soon, one that looks back while also moving forward.
“A majority of the music was developed during the pandemic, and I feel like you can hear that in some of the songs. There’s a nostalgia, I find,” she said. “When you’re a musician or an artist and you’re forced to stop, it really … forces and/or allows you to look back on your career. And so I think we were doing a lot of (that).”
Jakes said she noticed some songs the band worked on for the new album had a back-to-basics feel that recalled Beats Antique’s early work, while others have “a very different feel” from anything the band has done before.
“Tommy played it for me and I was like, ‘I haven’t heard anything like that before,’” she said. “It was so exciting.”
The pandemic also gave Jakes time to reflect on the importance of the live Beats Antique experience, and how much she has missed the exchange of energy with audiences over the past couple of years.
“For me, it’s that feeling of just being in a room with a lot of very happy people, and realizing how much you appreciate that and love it, and how much it’s part of what drives you to make art,” she said. “At least, that’s what I was feeling, and I think Tommy and David would echo that sentiment.”
Now, she and her bandmates are back in those rooms full of very happy people, doing what they do best.
“None of us are walking away from (the pandemic) unscathed. It’s in our DNA at this point,” she said. “But also, we’re responsible for the future that we create, so it’s really important that we get back in the game and get back to inspiring people as artists.”
