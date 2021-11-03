BEAT Children's Theatre will be producing a live and in-person production with "A Christmas Story," in performance this week and next, its first live and in-person show in two years.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, BEAT pivoted as deftly as any organization could, putting on radio plays and even producing a filmed version of "A Midsummer Night's Dream," holding rehearsals via Zoom. But, as evidenced by her director's note in the show's program, BEAT Executive Director Bree Beal is pretty thrilled about getting back to regular business, or some approximation of it.
"After nearly two years of patient (and sometimes not-so-patient) waiting, we are all bursting with joy to be back on stage in the theater again," she writes. "True, there will still be some changes (cast and crew all in masks), but the spirit of live theatre has survived much worse than this. What does not change is the magic of a shared human experience. Sitting in a room of friends, family and strangers, laughing together at the same jokes, tapping our feet to the same tunes (perhaps raising our voices to sing along) and enjoying the warmth of the nostalgia of a beloved story."
The show opens Friday and features 15 cast members, along with six carolers, presenting Jean Shepherd’s "A Christmas Story," a version adapted by Philip Grecian that's very similar to the beloved holiday film, notes Beal.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 14 at Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for students and children.
