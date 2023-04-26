BEAT Children’s Theatre is preparing to perform a new musical in Bend called “Anastasia” May 5-7 and 12-14 at Summit High School.

Set in Russia in 1920, the play is the story of a young, amnesiac orphan girl, Anya, journeying to discover her mysterious past. Aided by a loveable con man, Dmitry, the two set out on an adventure while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.

Executive Director Bree Beal painting set.jpg

BEAT Children's Theatre Executive Director Bree Beal paints a stage door prop.
