BEAT Children’s Theatre is preparing to perform a new musical in Bend called “Anastasia” May 5-7 and 12-14 at Summit High School.
Set in Russia in 1920, the play is the story of a young, amnesiac orphan girl, Anya, journeying to discover her mysterious past. Aided by a loveable con man, Dmitry, the two set out on an adventure while being pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer.
Executive Director Bree Beal invited this reporter a look behind the scenes as they rehearse, and this reporting series follows the young thespians on their journey, from preparation to performance, to discover what life tools children learn from the art of theater.
It started over coffee. The meeting was to discuss the dynamic craft of play writing. However, Beal kept deflecting my questions geared toward her, instead mentioning her amazing children at BEAT.
Beal told compelling stories about the young thespians and how they persevered in life because of theater.
“You don’t need to take my word for it. Come see for yourself, and you’ll see these amazing little humans I love. … They’ll inspire you,” Beal said.
The first week of reporting
The production staff and a cast of 35 young thespians were almost a month into practice when I first visited early this month. Rehearsals are fun, organized chaos. The children hit the proper stage positions when they needed to. There was laughter with silliness during breaks and, surprisingly, studying their lines, with children everywhere.
The children supported one another, including among different age groups. They complemented one another, took the initiative to help struggling peers with lines and choreography without scolding them.
This level of professionalism can perhaps be credited to Beal’s exercises, which encourage the children to acknowledge their peer’s strengths instead of limitations publicly. Often in regular classes, Beal will have group discussions, allowing each kid to highlight a peer’s success of the day.
Questions for cast members
Lucinda Haigh, 16 Role: Anya
Possibly pursuing acting as a career. Her singing voice was smooth and gentle, and her personality was electric with positivity. She started at BEAT in early adolescence and has been acting/singing for several years. However, Anastasia is her first lead musical, and she enjoys the concept of the play.
What made you interested in this play?
“I love it when theater incorporates the aspects of history, and after listening to the Broadway show soundtrack, I fell in love and really gained a sense of the story,” said Haigh.
What does theater do for you, and what does it mean for your peers?
“It’s definitely, helped me become more confident in myself; it’s like a safe space, where you can be yourself by trying random things onstage, hoping it works; it also helped me to be more extroverted and comfortable talking to people.”
Is there any part of yourself in your character Anya?
“Yeah, like me, the character strives to be independent, which isn’t always a good thing because, occasionally, you need to ask for help, which I’m learning, similar to my character.”
Van Russell, 15 Role: Dmitry
Van started acting in 2019 and wants to pursue voice acting. His gentle singing voice was nicely in sync with the music at rehearsals. Soft-spoken but confident, he had a fun sense of humor.
“The character like me tries his best while keeping self-preservation intact also: he’s dashingly handsome like me,” Van said.
What was it like your first time singing in public?
“It was absolutely nerve-wracking; you never know if you’re going to mess up or not, but you work your way through it, and it’s done before you know it,” he said.
What does BEAT mean to you and your peers?
“It’s a second home for us. It’s hard to keep up with each other outside of here because of life, but here, it’s like another family,” he said.
Quinn LeGrand, 13 Role: Gleb
LeGrand has been performing at BEAT since age 7. Her personality is fun, colorful. She prefers accuracy. Answering questions, she wanted to be exact with dates or names, and kept me in order by politely correcting my blunders. Overall, she had a warm sincerity in her voice and a caring nature.
How do you get into your character?
“Well, you first have to think about what events occurred in that character’s life, so you can feel what the character would feel.”
That’s the moment you become the character when you understand them,” she said.
What does BEAT mean to you and your peers?
“Theater helps me deal with real-life situations like public speaking. For everyone, it means developing friendship bonds you might not find anywhere else.” She said.
Juniper Maurer, 16 Role: The Dowager Empress
She’s been acting for eight years and starting at BEAT. She has a pleasant thought-provoking personality. She mentioned that people often called her “The old soul” due to the maturity and seriousness of her nature.
What makes the bond at BEAT so close?
“It’s almost like shared trauma, to put it in a gruesome way. But you go through this whole process together, and there are so many positive feelings. There are also, like, stressed out, negative crunch line feelings, and going through that whole process of creating something together is just so powerful because it really creates this community,” said Maurer.
After our conversation, I felt Maurer’s nickname, “Old Soul,” fit her personality. I would change “Old” because “Powerful Soul.” It’s more fitting to her nature.
Arden Anderson, 16 Role: Tsarina, Ghost Dancer, Countess Ipolitov
Anderson has a reserved, humble personality and insightful mind.
Why is this play important?
“I think this story, even though it’s set in a much different time period, can be related to so many struggles of today, like finding yourself, finding people that you love, like community and everything within.”
Do you see or incorporate yourself into any of your characters?
“I think for any character, you look at the people you’re influenced by. One of my characters is similar in many ways to my mother, you know, tough at times, but also a leader,” Anderson said.
What does theater mean for young actors?
“It’s so important if we have the opportunity to take a class and do a show. It can be so amazing for us. Otherwise, we might not have explored this part of life that could lead us down a different successful path.”
Beal was right about being inspired by these children. However, there’s a week left until the premiere of “Anastasia,” and there’s more to be discovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.