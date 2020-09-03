BEAT posts latest pandemic project
Through social distancing and by filming its productions rather than presenting them live, BEAT Children’s Theatre in Bend has been able to keep its students involved and active for much of the year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit theater recently posted its latest recorded production, “The Farmer Finds His True Friends / El granjero descubre a sus verdaderos amigos,” a bilingual production in English and Spanish. The youth cast performs each scene in English and again in Spanish.
The play tells the sweet story of a farmer who dreams of retiring to Florida, “and he and his wife have a farm of fantastic animals, and so he decides maybe he could sell them and get enough money,” said director Bree Beal. “The wife really loves the animals, and the animals love them, and so they conspire together to prevent the farmer from selling them. … He ends up sort of ultimately appreciating them as more than just his possessions, but as his friends.”
Tickets are $10-$15 for the play, which is recommended for families with small children and available for online streaming at tickettails.com through September.
Chloe Leis, who grew up in BEAT and will soon begin film studies at Chapman University, served as videographer for the production. Leis also filmed BEAT’s recent production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” which like “The Farmer Finds His True Friends,” will be available for streaming through September.
For more about these shows and other BEAT productions, including three radio plays planned for fall, visit beatchildrenstheatre.org.
