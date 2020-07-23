BEAT Children’s Theatre has released the first of its five video installments of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream, in which misdeeds and mischief are afoot as young love collides with the old ways.” Act one of the play, which had been planned as BEAT’s scheduled summer production prior to the arrival of the pandemic, dropped on Wednesday.
“When COVID-19 became a reality and we realized we were not going to be able to do a traditional production, the director, Heidi Spiker, and I met to come up with an alternative plan,” Bree Beal, BEAT’s executive director, said by email. “We decided to hold rehearsals over Zoom, and then film the play in various outdoor settings featuring our beautiful Central Oregon. This would allow us to meet the challenges of the current guidelines, as well as keep all our students and staff safe and healthy.”
It was director Spiker’s idea to release the filmed product one act at a time, “like an old-fashioned serial,” Beal added. “We thought this would be a really fun way for the audience to engage in Shakespeare ... looking forward to each new episode.”
Beal is proud of the cast and directing team “who have all embraced trying something completely new for BEAT, and making it a success,” she said. “They have all been so conscientious about respecting the COVID guidelines, but rising to the challenges of a new performance style and growing as artists.”
Tickets are $10 for a one-person ticket, $25 for a family ticket, and are available at tickettails.com. Use your login to go back and watch as each act opens. The next four acts will be released Wednesdays through Aug. 19.
