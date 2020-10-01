Beat Beethoven race returns — Though it will be remembered for a deadly pandemic and polarized politics, 2020 also marks composer Ludwig van Beethoven's 250th birthday. Many orchestras around the globe, and right here in Central Oregon, saw their planned celebrations canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Beat Beethoven, Central Oregon Symphony Association's annual 5K foot race, survives, albeit in virtual form. In the annual race, runners attempt to outpace the famed German composer's Fifth Symphony, which clocks in at about 33 minutes.
This year, however, the race is virtual. After registering for $25, runners and walkers can go the distance of either 1 mile or 3.1 miles sometime between Oct. 11-18, and can participate anywhere they live.
Registrants will receive a color copy of the ribbons normally given to participants of the 5K or 1-mile races, along with a printable bib. They'll also be entered into a raffle drawing. Proceeds benefit the Central Oregon Symphony, Bend's community orchestra which has had to cancel concerts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register at beatbeethoven5k.com, or contact beatbeethoven5k@cosymphony.com for more information.
