Fall and cozying up next to a roaring fire pit seem to go hand in hand. Cracking open an autumn ale in front of a crackling fire under the Central Oregon stars, or sipping cocoa by the flames after a long day, can be both soothing and invigorating depending on the conversations being told around it.
If you have space in your yard and the determination, you can make your own fire pit over the course of a day and not only be able to bask in the warmth of the fire but in your own accomplishments from having built it yourself.
There are many different kinds of fire pits you can create, and there is a lot of wiggle room in terms of how large or tall you want to make the ring, so materials may vary depending on your own preference.
Materials
- Nine 20-inch x 20-inch patio pavers (depending on desired size)
- 45-50 concrete blocks (depending on desired size)
- ½-1 cubic foot of paver sand
- Wire cover (recommended)
Tools
- Tape measure
- Four garden stakes
- Garden twine
- Shovel
- Rake (optional)
- Level
- Chalk
- Hammer
- Chisel
Note
For my fire pit, I was lucky to have most of the materials already laying around my yard. I used old concrete bricks from a raised garden bed from my grandparent’s house in Independence (complete with Valley dirt and moss still attached), patio pavers leftover from other projects and a metal grate from our old fire pit. Buying these materials new can be over $200, but reusing items from your yard or scouring classified ads or online selling sites, you might find other people’s leftover materials that can work just as well for considerably less cash.
All in all, the project only takes about four or five hours depending on how many breaks you take or rocks you find when shoveling.
Instructions
Find an unobstructed, relatively flat area not too close to any structures, fences or trees where you plan to put your firepit and measure out a 6 foot-by-6 foot square and mark it off with twine and stakes. Then dig about 4 inches (or more depending on the thickness of your patio pavers) down in the square shape. This is to have the fire pit pad even with the ground.
Using a rake, level out the dirt as much as possible or put in a layer of gravel or sand in order to create a more even surface. Place the patio pavers in a 3-by-3 square, checking to make sure they’re all level.
Pour sand over the top of the pavers and brush or sweep it over, making sure to get it in the cracks. Leave excess sand in the center of the pad to be used later.
Measure out the width and desired shape of your firepit with chalk. If you have a wire cover, trace the shape out to make sure it’ll fit over the fire when you are done.
If you have an inner metal ring to use for extra protection, place it in the center of the pad with the sand inside.
Depending on the kinds of bricks you use, some concrete garden blocks have a lip on one side, plan for each row to stagger slightly inwards like steps. Use some of the excess sand to level out the bricks if needed.
Stagger each row so no two rows have gaps between bricks in the same spaces.
To fill a gap that is slightly smaller than the brick you have, cut it using a hammer and chisel or similar method to break a brick into a smaller size. Keep any remaining brick for future use if necessary.
Build up to three or four rows of bricks.
Fill the inner ring with more sand and level out the layer with your hands creating an extra barrier between the bricks and the fire.
Wash off any dust or dirt, then build a small fire, covering it with a grate and extinguishing it fully when you are done enjoying it. Never leave your fire unattended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.