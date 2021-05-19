Buck Bales retired from bartending last summer, but he’s still so popular from his 20-year career in the art of mixing drinks that he frequently gets recognized when out. “My wife doesn’t like it so much when I go to the grocery store because I always run into people,” Bales said. “I end up having conversations with five or six different people for extended periods of time. She gets a little frustrated with it, but I always think it’s fun.”
Bales, 51, was highly regarded for the drinks at the D&D Bar & Grill, the popular watering hole on Bond Street in downtown Bend, for 10 years. He retired from his position in July. Today, Bales has a home inspection business.
“With all the stuff that was going on with COVID, I thought it would be a good idea to … go out on my own and make myself money for a change, and also I’m not working with very many people at one time, so it’s kind of nice,” he said.
“I’ve seen quite a bit. I’ve seen more than I needed to,” Bales said, laughing. “I had some good times at the bar. More good times than bad times, for sure.”
Signs suggest that he was hitting his stride in the last several years: The last three years consecutively, he was voted Bend’s best bartender, right up till his retirement, and coming in as runner-up the three years prior to that.
“I know it’s all a little bit of a popularity contest, but when you’re in a busy bar downtown, you see a lot of people. And if you make an impression, that’s great,” Bales said.
Before time and life distilled him into one of Bend’s best bartenders — a term he prefers to mixologist, given his old-fashioned philosophy on tending bar.
“My craft is more old-school,” he said.
Though mixology classes and bartending schools are a thing, Bales learned the art of making drinks on the job.
“At the time … you kind of got laughed at if you turned in your résumé, and said that you went to mixology school, bartending school or whatever,” he said. “I think that’s probably a little different nowadays. It’s progressed to where you’re not just making rum and cokes and vodka sodas all the time. People are starting to appreciate cocktails a little bit more for not just to get a drink, but the experience of having something that was crafted for them.”
In the late ’90s, Bales worked at Mt. Bachelor in jobs including snowboard instruction, and later, human resources, but he kept time at Cascade West Grub & Alehouse.
“When Powder Corp took over (2001) they got rid of my position,” he said. “In the meantime, I lived right down the street from Cascade West, and I’d go down there. The girls would be, at closing time, by themselves, you know, in a big, filthy bar full of drunk people, and I’d offer to help clean up at the end of the night, just to get them out of there quicker.”
That led to the offer of a job working the door a couple of days a week, while he still worked at Bachelor. After he lost his position on the mountain, he was offered a full-time job at the bar.
“One thing led to another, and from going from a beer bar, which is what Cascade West was at the time, I got offered a bartending job at Players across the street,” he said, referring to Players Bar & Grill, the erstwhile west side dive where Cabin 22 is today. “That was how I really started bartending-bartending, because back in the day there were quite a few just-beer-and-wine bars around town.”
Over the years, he worked at several other bars, including Mountain’s Edge Sports Bar & Grill on Bend’s south end. A punk musician himself, Bales enjoyed getting the opportunity to book bands at Players and Mountain’s Edge, where, in the latter case, he booked second-wave ska act The Toasters as well as Trainwreck, a side project of Kyle Gass of Tenacious D fame. Other bars he poured at over the years included JC’s Bar & Grill and Black Horse Saloon.
His musical connections helped him grow behind the bar.
“One of the guys I played music with was running the banquet bartending staff out at Sunriver. He needed back-up help one or two days a week,” Bales said. “Doing the banquets was always interesting because it was so much different than being a regular bartender. You’re not dealing with regulars (or) locals, you’re dealing with whoever paid for the party. You see them once, give ’em a high-five out the door, and you never see them again,” he added, laughing.
Moving around between watering holes “really helped round out my knowledge of bartending, getting to work with such a good, diverse group of people,” he said. “Everywhere, from when I worked in Sunriver (with) guys who were familiar with the proper ways to handle and pour wine, and do all that, and things to look for on the fancier end of things, as opposed to slamming out as many vodka sodas as you can in one night.”
Bales’ regulars would follow him from bar to bar, he said, “Even if it maybe wasn’t their first choice of a place to go, they’d definitely come in and say hi.”
More than having any one specialty drink, “my drinks were always good and strong,” he said. “I think that was one of the stronger aspects of my notoriety around town. I didn’t skimp on the pour.”
“That was kind of my schtick,” Bales said.
With everything from margaritas to Manhattans, “I always did my research to find out what made drinks a little bit more classic,” he said. “Because there’s classic styles of making drinks that are, typically, a little more stripped down, just with good quality products, and then people will take an old classic and … make it a little more contemporary.”
Bales often poured locally produced spirits, “especially on the vodka end of things,” he said. “You don’t age vodkas, so it doesn’t take on any kind of characteristic like whiskey or tequilas from different regions can have different characteristics. … You just don’t get that with vodka, so vodka I really liked to use a lot of the local stuff on the vodka end of things. Especially with tourists, it’s nice to put the local brands out there, give them a little support.”
For the most part, he’d defer to customers’ brand choices, pointing them in other directions if he thought a different quality product might improve their drink. “I’d give them samples to help them expand their repertoire if they’re interested in that sort of thing,” he said.
Bales continues to stay abreast of developments and trends in his former profession, such as maintaining a subscription to Chilled, a magazine of the beer, wine and spirits industry — one he hasn’t entirely barred a return to.
“The money’s good. I’m not going to lie about that. In bartending, when you do a good job, which in bartending, it’s not necessarily what drinks you make, or how you make them. It’s the delivery. It’s your banter with your customers. It’s taking care of them, making them feel comfortable, as much as it is giving them cocktails. If you can do that well, you can definitely make money in the bar business. … I can’t say that I’ll never go back. If the opportunity arose, if I could start something of my own with a little bit of music involved, I might get back into it.”
