There’s a cool music scene happening in the far northeastern corner of Oregon, where a bunch of good folk, country and Americana singer-songwriters have gathered in the Wallowa Valley.
The de facto hub of this scene is the historic OK Theatre in Enterprise, and the central figure seems to be Bart Budwig, who lives at the theater and also runs it as a recording studio in between scheduled events. There, he has recorded artists like TK & The Holy Know-Nothings, Maita and Jeremy Ferrara.
Budwig is a songwriter of his own, too, and a darn good one. His 2019 album, “Another Burn on the Astroturf,” is a rock-solid release, full of rootsy rock ‘n’ roll imbued with a healthy dose of soul, not unlike the great Van Morrison, for those familiar with Van the Man.
On Thursday, Suttle Lodge’s Firesides concert series will roar to life again, this time with Budwig in the headliners’ spot. Other acts coming to the lodge include Shook Twins, Laurel Brauns, Hayley Heyndrickx and Marisa Anderson.
Bart Budwig: $30; 5 p.m. Thursday; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com.
Ben Salmon is a Bend-based music journalist and host of Left Of The Dial, which airs 8-10 p.m. Thursdays on KPOV, 88.9 FM and streams at kpov.org. You can find him on Bandcamp and Twitter at @bcsalmon.
