When it comes to brewing with wild yeast, or barrel aging, most breweries might experiment with small batch releases, while larger breweries might maintain a dedicated program for such beers. In most cases however, the main focus remains on standard ales and lagers. Not so with The Ale Apothecary, which has been brewing entirely wood-aged, wild yeast-fermented beers from day one.
It would not be an exaggeration to say that brewmaster Paul Arney is crafting some of the most unique beers in Oregon, if not the country. A recently released brew, Oregon Compound, is a terrific example of this.
At first glance, Oregon Compound might seem similar to other specialty offerings, a strong ale fermented with wild yeast cultures and aged in rum barrels from Oregon Spirit Distillers. However, the approach to brewing this particular ale stands out.
The brewing process is the same for all brewers: malted grains are mashed with hot water to produce sweet wort, which is boiled and cooled, transferred to fermentation vessels, fermented with yeast (a proprietary wild culture, in this case), then aged as needed and packaged. Core beers such as Sahati and La Tache are brewed following this process.
After boiling and cooling, there is a layer of sediment left behind that has settled out of the wort, called trub. This is typically discarded, but Arney is not one to waste any part of the brewing cycle.
“We capture and ferment our trub after letting the wort settle overnight to remove the hot and cold break,” he said via email. “We tend to have about 3-6 gallons of this trub left over after removing the clean wort. We simply dump the trub into a carboy and add a bit of our yeast.”
The yeast slowly ferments this leftover wort material, which further settles out to leave clear fermented beer on top. It takes a fair amount of trub to produce enough beer to package.
“Once we have enough carboys, we rack into a barrel and age and finish like our other beers,” said Arney. “Out of about 200 barrels in our cellar, about 8-10 are these recovery beers, so it’s a worthwhile step to take to recover what would be a waste product in other breweries. Plus, we end up with totally unpredictable and unique blends that aren’t directed by us, they just happen.”
For Oregon Compound, Arney and his team felt aging the beer in the rum casks would complement and showcase its complexity.
It’s an intense beer as well as complex, with deep and layered characteristics of oak, acidity and tart fruitiness. Poured into the glass, it’s a deep amber-brown color with a bit of cloudiness stirred up from sediment (the result of natural bottle conditioning with honey). Aromatically the first note is balsamic vinegar, followed by dried cherries, light vanilla-like oak, and a touch of caramel.
It’s quite sour, akin to an unsweetened lambic (a Belgian style of wild ale that can develop intense levels of acidity), and my initial flavor impression is of tart green fruit drizzled with aged balsamic vinegar. As it warms, there’s a light kiss of dark rum flavors, such as caramelized brown sugar and rum raisin, though there is almost no boozy or alcoholic heat at all, which is surprising considering the beer is 9.13% alcohol by volume.
The acidity tempers as it warms, and there’s a puckering finish that’s tart yet mellow, and the impression of a lightly oaked lambic lingers with a dry, vinous presence. Fans of sour beers will find much to like with Oregon Compound.
It’s an extremely limited release due to Arney’s specialized trub recovery brewing process. If you’re interested in trying Oregon Compound, bottles are available from The Ale Apothecary’s tasting room, and also available for purchase online and curbside pick-up.
