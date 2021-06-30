The Central Oregon BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival made its debut last weekend at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, featuring a barbecue competition and local barbecue trucks. The competition was judged by the Pacific Northwest Barbecue Association. The local competition, with its 15 entries, made the participants eligible to compete in the Jack Daniel World Championships (The Jack), held in October.
But Saturday, a chef from a single-person team got heatstroke and had to drop out. Tara Chaney and Shane Jones had come to the competition to support Tara’s husband, Aaron Chaney, in his first competition. The two women became the weekend’s heroes when they entered the competition to bring the competition back to 15 entries.
“We had a Weber and some chicken and ribs. But we weren’t prepared, so everyone pitched in. Everybody who had extra meat gave it to us,” said Tara Chaney, pointing to the other tents as she listed who helped the female duo. “They gave us some charcoal. They gave us some Boston Butt (pork roast). They gave us brisket. We’ve never cooked a brisket before. We sat in our kitchen at 9 p.m. last night tasting all the salts and just put together what tasted good.”
Tracy Collada was another newbie. He got into barbecue three years ago, and this is his second competition. He let me taste his ribs, which I thought were delicious. They had a bright tang combined with a little heat and lovely sweetness that was caramelized. The meat fell off the bone. While it was tasty, it didn’t meet the requirements for placing high in the competition as it was overdone due to the added ambient 105-degree heat. The meat shouldn’t fall off the bone, and the sauce was overcooked.
Chef Jason Aqui ribs, which I sampled at BBQ Aloha’s tent, were perfectly cooked. The thick ribs held to the bone until I bit into them. A sticky sauce made with pineapple to honor the spirit of Hawaii and mango habanero in a molasses tomato base enhanced the meat and let the dry rub spices shine through.
Aqui has competed in Las Vegas, where he is used to adjusting cooking time for the hot weather. He grew up in Kauai, helping his family cook pigs in the ground. He changed the team’s name this year to BBQ Aloha, “Aloha means love. BBQ love,” he said. Aqui’s day job is as an IT director. He went on to talk about his weekend passion, “Barbecue is in my blood. I have won a few meat categories, which is known as ‘Getting a Call’. It’s great to get a call and hear your name.”
Other chefs included Dale Goretsema from Battle Ground, Washington, who has been competing for 22 years, but now just does it for the social aspect. “I leave the serious competition to the young bucks who are working hard.” Jason Hertz has competed in over 20 steak competitions and is ranked second in the Northwest. He has been competing in barbecue for the past three years.
Hertz’s RJ’s Smokehouse came in second overall in this competition behind Hoggin Da Sauce BBQ. Eric Mendel of Slow Porkin’ Barbecue came in third overall. This civil engineer from the Seattle area has been competing on a national level for nine years and has ranked 24th out of over 200 entries in the American Royal national event.
Along with the competition, the inaugural festival included a few local barbecue trucks.
Pops Barbecue can be found near Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House on Hawthorne in downtown Bend. It was clear from the first bite of my brisket sandwich that chef/owner John Guzman was a talented professional barbecue chef. Guzman has been perfecting his barbecue for more than 20 years. The brisket melted in my mouth and was tender and juicy. The house-made barbecue sauce was smooth, combining a slight tomatoey tang with the sweetness of molasses. The sauce was every bit as good as the meat. I will be seeking out this truck in the future.
Barefoot barbecue is John Calvin’s Craft Kitchen event truck. Calvin was the chef when Craft Kitchen was in the Old Mill District. While he had moved with the Craft Brewery, he now has trucks at The Vault Taphouse in Redmond and Spider City Brewing at Ninth and Reed Market in Bend. Spider City Brewing is a women-owned brewery with unique beers that complement the barbecue truck. Calvin uses white oak to smoke meat nightly. He is offering brisket, Texas hot links, St Louis ribs, and more. The meat is sold on its own, in Frito Pies or tacos. I tried the smoked chicken taco. It was a small street taco size loaded with meat, house-pickled jalapeños, onions, cheese and cilantro. The flavors played off each other, creating a barbecue Mexican party in my mouth. The tacos are featured on Taco Tuesdays at the truck’s locations.
High Altitude Dogs opened in March of 2020. The cart survived the year through social media, word of mouth and a great product created by chef/owner Lee Larson. The Mountain Dogs are foot-long hot dogs from Sisters Smokehouse meats. Big Eds made a custom chewy bun that Larson toasts lightly to hold the 12-inch dogs. The dogs are perfectly cooked with a crunchy exterior that pops when you bite them. I got the Base Dog topped with chunks of bacon mixed in a sweet, tangy sauce that enhanced the smoky flavor. The smoky Mac and Cheese made with Tillamook cheese for extra creaminess was an excellent balance to the smokey flavors. You can find Mountain Dogs in front of Avid Cider at the Box Factory.
