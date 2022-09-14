Full disclosure: I’m a big scaredy-cat, so I avoid most horror movies to help preserve my own sleep schedule, but Zach Cregger’s debut film “Barbarian” might have warmed me up a little more to the genre.

Does that mean it’s not scary? No. It’s definitely still scary and full of disturbing images and themes that make me want to hide under the covers, but it also brings an incredibly well-made story beyond the frightening stuff that made me keep my eyes and ears fully open throughout.

Makenzie Whittle is a freelance movie critic and photographer and has an MFA in dramatic writing from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. She can be reached at makenziewhittle.com.

