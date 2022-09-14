Full disclosure: I’m a big scaredy-cat, so I avoid most horror movies to help preserve my own sleep schedule, but Zach Cregger’s debut film “Barbarian” might have warmed me up a little more to the genre.
Does that mean it’s not scary? No. It’s definitely still scary and full of disturbing images and themes that make me want to hide under the covers, but it also brings an incredibly well-made story beyond the frightening stuff that made me keep my eyes and ears fully open throughout.
The writer/director marries a satire and thriller with all the good, gory horror moves that make up a solidly scary film — and does it in a way to make both your brain and skin tingle.
The setup alone is pretty brilliant. When thirty-something, determined, Tess (Georgina Campbell) arrives in Detroit on a cold and stormy night to check into her AirBnB, she finds that the house is already occupied by Keith (Bill Skarsgard), a seemingly innocuous man who claims he’s also booked the home.
Both confused by the whole situation, Keith offers Tess to come inside and look for alternative accommodations, but she soon finds out there are no rooms available due to a large convention in town.
So the chivalrous and a little bit bumbling Keith offers to share the house, citing that the neighborhood is not somewhere she should be out in by herself in the middle of the night. Hesitantly, she agrees to the offer especially as she has a big interview the next morning.
The two hit it off and share a bottle of wine and some laughs before eventually turning in — Tess in the bedroom with a lock, and Keith on the couch. This is all the same setup to many romantic comedies, but Cregger creates an environment where we are constantly reminded that Tess is keeping her guard up, locking every door she goes in, feeling unsure of her own memory, even the lack of music and shots that follow Tess constantly and incredibly closely add to the sense that not everything is as it seems here and this is definitely not a rom-com.
And even though Tess has let her guard down and trusts this fun artist who shares similar traits, she forgets to lock her bedroom door and something opens it in the middle of the night. But it isn’t until the following day after her interview when she begins to unravel the horrific secrets lurking beneath the house, and we see how that trust comes to harm both Tess and others of her gender.
The whole film hinges on trust, specifically that which women can put into strange men whether they be the nice guy who was double booked in your AirBnB, a guy from the water company, your co-worker, etc. Cregger points out that while, yes, there are indeed good men, the good ones, as well as the bad, can sometimes lead you to horrific ends.
He mixes this with themes of protection, instinct, self-assuredness and the dismissiveness of women by men in a way that flows naturally and fits well within the confines of the horror elements.
Campbell is a capable lead, and she and Skarsgard have a nice rapport together. Justin Long, who shows up later in the film, also handles the terror of the situations as well as the terror of realizing what kind of man he may actually be.
The casting of Skarsgard alone is a great choice. Given the actor’s previous roles as villains, we get even more of the uneasy feeling than we may have had with someone else in the role.
The way Cregger weaves his story is compelling although it loses a little steam halfway through before eventually recovering. Without spoiling any of the suspense or story, the film is basically split into three distinct parts (this is beyond the standard three-act structure) and when it splits, it feels more like an episode of a TV show than a movie.
There are also a couple of setup elements set up that see no payoff, such as Tess’ misremembering and things shifting early in the film.
Cregger’s use of social commentary and satire in horror isn’t anything particularly new, and other writer/director’s have had more success with it, but “Barbarian” is a solid horror film with great social commentary, filled with enough suspense, gore and creepiness that it still might make me leave my lights on this week.
On screens this week: The first officially authorized documentary on the late, great David Bowie (and narrated by the singer himself), “Moonage Daydream,” lands in theaters. Viola Davis brings the action in “The Woman King,” Mia Goth scares up audiences in “Pearl” and whodunit “See How They Run” sprints onto the screen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.