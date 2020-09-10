Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered.
Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention.
If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
“The Invention of the Human” dylanhenner.bandcamp.com/album/the-invention-of-the-human
On Bandcamp, Dylan Henner’s short bio section simply reads: “Music in search of meaning.” Whether meaning is found on the experimental composer’s new album is up to the listener, but the songs on “The Invention of the Human” do a breathtakingly beautiful job of exploring the intersection of mankind and technology — without saying a word. The end result is a 40-minute exhale of shuddering ambient music, pixelated mini-symphonies, daybreak drones and robot voices that never stretch on too long and never get bogged down in their own self-importance. “Invention” is gorgeous, thoughtful and oddly enlightening.
“Mente” thiagonassif.bandcamp.com/album/mente
The third album from Brazilian singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Thiago Nassif starts out with a bouncing series of tones that buzz and decay like a radio that’s shorting out after being dunked in a bathtub. It’s an appropriate opening act for “Mente,” which is striking in its progressive approach to the concept of genre. Here, Nassif brings together noisy synth-pop, distorted funk, New Wave vibes and elements of Brazil’s Tropicália movement — samba rhythms, bossa nova guitars — into a rich, warm tapestry of sound that skillfully walks the line between weird and wonderful. With a recreational trip to Rio de Janeiro unlikely anytime in the near future, let “Mente” and a good pair of headphones transport you there.
“Brave Faces Everyone” spanishlovesongs.bandcamp.com/album/brave-faces-everyone
Few albums capture the frustration and hopelessness felt by young people these days better than “Brave Faces Everyone,” the third album from Los Angeles emo-pop-punkers Spanish Love Songs. While his band cranks out fist-pumping anthems, frontman Dylan Slocum sings about climate change, economic despair, rampant gun violence and depression like he’s trying to spit out the ceaseless fear. He’s an excellent writer, too: “I woke up and didn’t feel better. Don’t know why I act surprised,” he sings in a quivering voice. “At least each year is getting shorter and the ocean’s on the rise. ‘Cause I’m terrified there’s no more waiting. I’m running out of what comes next.” Every song here is packed to the brim with gut-punches.
