Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase. Chicago-based Trouble In Mind is one of the world’s best record labels if you’re into interesting, underground pop-rock ‘n’ roll. This year, they’ve already put out terrific records by New York City free-jazz powerhouse Sunwatchers, Parisian garage-pop combo En Attendant Ana and Windy City art-rock weirdos FACS. And that’s just through April! Since May, they’ve released three more excellent albums, and here they are:
Melenas
“Dios Raros” melenas.bandcamp.com/album/ dias-raros
Hailing from Pamplona, Spain, Melenas are four women who make music that fuses a bunch of cool styles from the past few decades. There’s the pretty indie-pop melodies and the droning psychedelic organ parts. The steady motorik rhythm of krautrock pops up here and there, and there’s a distinctly dreamy haze that hangs over the whole album. The lyrics are sung in Spanish, but that doesn’t really matter, because preternatural beauty and cool translate across all languages. Bonus fun fact: Trouble In Mind is the first label to release Melenas’ music outside Spain. Good find!
Lithics
“Tower of Age”
lithics.bandcamp.com/album/tower-of-age
Lithics have been one of Portland’s best musical assets for a while now, and if you don’t believe me, ask a bunch of knowledgeable local scenesters, who voted the post-punk trio the city’s best new band in 2017 as part of Willamette Week’s annual poll on the topic. It’s easy to see why people outside Portland are noticing: Lithics’ sound is undoubtedly post-punk, with all the bass-driven, hyper-rhythmic, angular minimalism that term implies. But unlike a lot of post-punk bands, they do it without sacrificing hooks and listenability. That’s not an easy thing to do, and Lithics does it better than most.
levinson / mahl-meister
“Shores” levinson-mahlmeister.bandcamp.com/album/shores
Generally speaking, Trouble In Mind has “a sound” that hovers somewhere between garage-rock and psych-pop, garage-pop and psych-rock. But the label is launching a new “Explorers Series” of releases that, if the first offering is any indication, will showcase the same level of quality the label is known for while stretching into new tones and zones. Jamie Levinson and Donny Mahlmeister are a Chicago-based duo that use synthesizers, guitars and percussion to build pieces that bubble and float and slowly bloom into absolutely gorgeous, cinematic epics. “Shores” is only two tracks long, but each one is a thrilling 24-minute roller coaster ride.
