Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Note: On Friday, Bandcamp is again donating its revenue-share of sales directly to artists who use the site. Learn more at bandcamp.com.
Jake Blount
“Spider Tales”
Jake Blount is a banjo player, a fiddler and a singer, but it’s also fair to call him a researcher, an excavator, a restoration artist and a vital voice in our current times. On his debut album, “Spider Tales,” Blount performs 14 songs surfaced from his studies of mountain music made by Black and Indigenous artists. But unlike many presentations of these tunes over the decades, he highlights their themes of pain, anger, grief and sorrow rather than polishing them up for mass consumption. The result is an album of authentic old-time music that feels deeply rooted rather than dug up and disconnected from its soil for someone else’s enjoyment.
Jamila Woods
“LEGACY! LEGACY!”
jamilawoodsmusic.bandcamp.com/album/legacy-legacy
Arguably the best album anyone released last year, this Chicago singer, songwriter and poet’s sophomore effort explores the multifaceted nature of the black experience in America, from the joy and connection of community to the fear and defiance that grows under the thumb of oppression. Woods’ music is a blend of hip-hop, funk, neo-soul and occasional rock ’n’ roll that’s somehow sleek and gritty and charming and deadly serious, all at once. Each song on “LEGACY! LEGACY!” is named after an inspirational person of color: Nikki Giovanni, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Sun Ra and Eartha Kitt, among others. For a tune that feels particularly topical, start with “Baldwin,” then listen to the rest of this stunning work on repeat.
Mosley Wotta
“What Comes After”
mosleywotta.bandcamp.com/album/what-comes-after
If you’ve lived in Central Oregon for very long, you’re probably aware of Mosley Wotta, aka Jason Graham, local rapper, poet, visual artist and Bend’s first-ever creative laureate. And if you’ve lived here long enough, you may remember when Mosley Wotta was a party-friendly funk-rock-hop band (fronted by Graham) that could quickly turn a closed-off downtown street into a sunburn-packed dance floor. Eventually, Graham ditched the band and focused on making noisy, tongue-twisting rap with local producer Colton Williams, and their music has been getting weirder ever since.
Last year’s “What Comes After” is a bracing, nine-track collision of beats ‘n’ bloops, dissonance, distortion, singsong melodies and rapid-fire rhymes that reflect Graham’s life as a person of color in a lily-white town. It is exactly the kind of art we need more of here.
