Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Black Moth Super Rainbow
“Extra Flavor” blackmothsuperrainbow.bandcamp.com/album/extra-flavor-dandelion-gum-era-sessions-ep
“Dandelion Gum,” the 2007 masterpiece by Pittsburgh-based oddballs Black Moth Super Rainbow, is one of my favorite albums ever. At 16 tracks long, it’s a trippy wonderland of psychedelic synth-pop, where wheezy robot melodies wrap around candy-colored fuzz-funk made with vintage gear. You know how the old saying goes: If 16 tracks of Black Moth Super Rainbow is good, 32 tracks of Black Moth Super Rainbow is even better. “Extra Flavor” serves up songs recorded during the “Dandelion Gum” sessions, and they serve as proof that those days were an incredibly fertile time for BMSR main man Tom Fec. Most tracks here are as good as everything that made the album, which makes this collection an absolute treasure chest.
