Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
“Muthaland,” bbymutha.bandcamp.com/album/muthaland
Since this is a mainstream daily newspaper, let’s be clear: Southern rapper bbymutha’s lyrics are raunchy. If raunchy raps are something that you would not like, do not listen to “Muthaland,” which is one of the best hip-hop albums of 2020 so far. It’s also bbymutha’s debut full-length and, she says, her final album because she is retiring to focus on her family — she is the mother of two sets of twins — and her Mutha Magick Apothecary, where she sells her homemade soaps, candles, essential oils, jewelry and more. Say what? Yes, every word of that sentence is true! And it’s indicative of what makes bbymutha special: she is brash, creative, fun, a little freaky, fully independent and completely refreshing.
“Listening to the Music,”
zephaniahohora.bandcamp.com/album/listening-to-the-musicYou can find good country music in any corner of these United States, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’d head straight to New York City for your honky tonk fix. Nashville is still your best bet for that. That said, Zephaniah Ohora — based in Brooklyn — might be the guy behind the best twangy record of the year. “Listening to the Music” is a wonderful collection of country music that’s deeply rooted in the traditional sounds of the genre, but also vibrant and well-crafted and forward-thinking. Ohora is blessed with a classic croon, he’s backed by a band that’s tighter than just-washed jeans, and if you close your eyes and listen they’ll transport you from wherever you are to a Music City dive bar using only the magic of sound.
“Dead Star,” kingbuffalo.bandcamp.com/album/dead-star
If they gave an award to the band with the most patience, King Buffalo would be a strong contender. Generally speaking, the Rochester, New York, three-piece specializes in psychedelic rock, which they spice up with hits of heavy blues, stoner metal riffage, cosmic synths and a healthy appetite for sonic wandering. No matter what sound they’re exploring, though, King Buffalo never appears to be in a hurry; their songs unfold slowly, sometimes sitting on one particular melodic idea for several minutes before blasting off into space. It’s well worth your time to join them on their journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.