Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
One of the musical stories of 2020 has been the emergence of Sault, an enigmatic U.K.-based band that has put out four full-length albums in two years, all chock full of excellent funk and soul jams that course with the energy of post-punk and house music. Be sure to check out the Sault stuff at saultglobal.bandcamp.com because it’s all good, but today, Bandcampin’ is focused on another terrific release from the same crew: Cleo Sol’s modern R&B masterpiece “Rose in the Dark.” Built on the same rock-solid rhythmic foundation as Sault, Cleo Sol lightens the mood considerably with her pillow-soft, ultra-smooth vocals, which communicate more authentic feeling in their inflections than many singers do in a lifetime. Along the way, touches of jazz, reggae, bossa nova and beyond set this project apart from its contemporaries.
Fans of underground jangle-pop-rock may already be familiar with Captured Tracks, the Brooklyn-based record label that specializes in the dreamy, strummy style of guitar-driven rock ’n’ roll. Well, Captured Tracks is starting a new series of compilation releases called Excavations, which looks to highlight “forgotten music from the 1970s-1990s that has a connection to (the label’s) sound and aesthetic.” First up: “Strum & Thrum: The American Jangle Underground 1983-1987,” which gathers songs from 28 little-known bands that, more or less, sounded like R.E.M. but never broke big like R.E.M. There are lots of good tracks here, and considering how much attention has been paid over the years to influential ’80s indie rock in Europe, Australia and New Zealand, it’s amazing that these American bands have never gotten their moment in the sun. Kudos to Captured Tracks for pushing them out of the shadows.
“Solid”
This holiday season, we’re really not supposed to be gathering in groups, thanks to a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus known as COVID-19. Maybe you’ve heard of it? Anyway, if for some reason you do find yourself in a bigger crowd than you’d like, or your small group is hanging around for longer than you want, cue up “Solid” by Phicus, the newest release from the outstanding Astral Spirits record label out of Austin, Texas. Astral Spirits touts itself as “the new wave of heavy free jazz,” and that’s 100
percent accurate, but Phicus’ jazz streak is buried under a hundred thick slabs of noisy menace, heavy experimentalism and controlled chaos. “Solid” sounds like something big, weird and scary being slowly pulled apart, or the soundtrack to shifting tectonic plates. Either way, you’ll be washing dishes by yourself in no time.
