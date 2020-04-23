Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
HAILU MERGIA
“Yene Mircha”
Hailu Mergia spent the 1970s playing keyboards in Ethiopia’s most popular jazz/funk ensemble, the Walias Band. But when Walias toured America in 1981, Mergia and three of his bandmates decided to stay here rather than return home to famine and political unrest. Ultimately, Mergia settled in Washington D.C., started driving a cab and stopped playing music professionally, choosing instead to keep his keyboard in the trunk and practice when he had no passengers. Over the past five years, he has enjoyed a late-career resurgence, and “Yene Mircha” — his second post-hiatus album — is a typically relaxed blend of upbeat funk, off-kilter jazz, traditional African instruments and wheezing organ grooves. It’s a decidedly different kind of trip.
DANIEL ROMANO
“Visions of the Higher Dream”
As much of the world has gone into isolation because of COVID-19, many artists on Bandcamp have posted surprise albums, demos, heretofore-unheard rarities and other fun stuff to the platform. One of the best of these releases is this unexpected new record from Canadian country-rock chameleon Daniel Romano, wherein he explores twang-flecked crunch-pop-rock and comes out sounding like the Beatles in sparkling psychedelic chaps.
SOMESURPRISES
“somesurprises”
Shoegaze bands are notoriously hit or miss. The good ones sound like floating through a sunbeam on a cloud of daydreams and the bad ones sound like dudes with too much money to spend on gear. Seattle’s somesurprises are most certainly the former. Built around Natasha El-Sergany’s sprawling songs and silvery lilt, the band avoids lingering in its own haze by prioritizing melody over vibe and building a sense of momentum that eludes many of its contemporaries.
